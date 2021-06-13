Iowa City woman faces multiple charges after traffic stop

An Iowa City teen faces multiple charges ranging from driving while suspended to vehicle theft after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to arrest reports, 19-year-old Mya Wright of Wheaton Road was stopped near the intersection of Governor and Dodge Streets for a one-way violation just before 6:30 am. She reportedly had slurred speech, poor balance, and seemed very disoriented. After showing impairment on field testing, a PBT showed no alcohol in her bloodstream. A drug influence evaluation determined that Wright was under the influence of cannabis and a central nervous system depressant. She was charged with her first OWI.