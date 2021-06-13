Solon woman charged with OWI after Mehaffey Bridge boat ramp incident
A Solon woman was arrested Friday evening after allegedly found stumbling around her vehicle at the Mehaffey Bridge boat ramp in North Liberty. A law enforcement officer reportedly saw 61-year-old Laurie Knepp behind the wheel and walking around at the site just before 8:15pm. The officer reported that Knepp showed signs of impairment, including uncoordinated balance. Reserve deputies and state conservation officers arrived shortly after and allegedly observed the same signs of impairment.www.1630kcjj.com