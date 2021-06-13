Kalona man wanted on domestic assault warrant arrested

A Kalona man wanted on a domestic assault warrant was taken into custody Friday. Police say the incident occurred in Iowa City April 16th on the 2000 block of Industrial Park Road around 7 am. 30-year-old Jerrell Clemons and the victim had been cohabitating in an intimate relationship for approximately a year, and the woman was confronted by Clemons after getting off work in the parking lot over what authorities say were matters over perceived infidelity. The woman got into her car, but Clemons reportedly blocked the door with his body, preventing her from closing it and driving away.