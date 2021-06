Confirming months of rumors and speculation, Apple finally launched a new iPad Pro with two rather significant changes. Its shift to an Apple M1 chip further blurs the boundaries between iPad Pro and MacBooks but it is really the switch to a Mini LED screen that has some people talking. It’s not all in good ways, though, as some don’t seem to be convinced of the end results of the more expensive technology. On a purely technical aspect, however, iFixit’s initial teardown assessment of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro proves to be at least more interesting.