Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Boris Johnson denies Brexit wars and aid cuts ruined G7 Summit, as gathering branded ‘colossal failure’

By Rob Merrick
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9lrj_0aSycCaZ00

A defensive Boris Johnson faced accusations that Brexit wars and his huge overseas aid cuts fatally undermined the G7 summit , as the gathering was attacked as “a colossal failure”.

At a closing press conference, the prime minister trumpeted agreements on the climate emergency and vaccine donations to hail the three-day event – seen as crucial to the UK’s international standing – as a success.

Asked about a diplomatic spat with France , over the UK’s failure to implement the Northern Ireland protocol, Mr Johnson insisted it had not deflected from the agenda he had set out.

The “vast, vast majority of conversations” had been about “other subjects”, he insisted, claiming: “There has been a fantastic degree of harmony between the leaders of our countries.”

But the G7 fell short of a target to donate 1 billion jabs to poorer countries – that itself only a fraction of the 11 billion the World Health Organisation says is needed.

And no new commitments were made to meet the promise – made 11 years ago – for rich nations to spend £100bn a year to help the developing world adapt to global heating.

Mr Johnson was asked if his £4bn-a-year overseas aid cuts had left him “without the moral authority” to secure those gains, but said: “Obviously, I reject that outright.”

The cuts had “not been raised by any other international leader, let alone the leader of a recipient country”, he insisted.

But Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at Oxfam , said: “This G7 summit will live on in infamy. Faced with the biggest health emergency in a century and a climate catastrophe that is destroying our planet, they have completely failed to meet the challenges of our times.

“The G7 have chosen to cook the books on vaccines and continue to cook the planet. We don’t need to wait for history to judge this summit a colossal failure, it is plain for all to see.”

And the Civil Society 7 (C7) group of charities said: “Without 10 billion vaccines, the removal of patents and investment in healthcare systems, pledges to inoculate the world by the end of next year ring hollow.

“Multiple commitments for climate action have been made and remade. Yet even after this summit, we are still short of the significant climate finance needed.”

On vaccines, the communique from the G7 stated: “We are committing to share at least 870 million doses directly over the next year. We will make these doses available as soon as possible and aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021.”

And, on the £100bn climate fund, it read: “We commit to each increase and improve our overall international public climate finance contributions” – with no specific figures.

Mr Johnson said the UK was giving £11.6bn and claimed there had been “big pledges around the table”, saying: “I do think that we can get there.”

And he argued: “The world was looking to us to reject some of the selfishness and nationalist approaches that have marred the initial global response to the pandemic, and to channel all our diplomatic, economic and scientific might into defeating Covid for good.

“And I do hope we have lived up to some of the most optimistic of hopes and predictions.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G7 Summit#Uk#The Civil Society 7#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson faces Tory backlash over overseas aid cuts

Boris Johnson will come under renewed pressure to reverse a £4 billion cut to Britain’s overseas aid budget amid widespread anger among some Tory MPs. On Monday Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ruled an attempt to amend unrelated legislation to force the Government to reinstate its commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on aid was out of order.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Days Before G7, PM Johnson's Lawmakers Attack 'UnBritish' Aid Cuts

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party railed against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cut to foreign aid spending on Tuesday, a show of defiance just days before their leader hopes to show off "global Britain" at a summit. The criticism is embarrassing for Johnson, coming as he prepares...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

UK's Johnson Spared Vote on Foreign Aid Cut Ahead of G7

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers failed to force a vote Monday on the government's cut to foreign aid spending, sparing Prime Minister Boris Johnson from a potentially embarrassing defeat before he hosts the Group of Seven summit this weekend. Though the non-partisan speaker in the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle,...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson refuses MPs vote on aid cuts in defiance of Speaker

Boris Johnson is refusing to offer MPs a vote on aid cuts in defiance of the Speaker, as the leader of a Tory-led revolt against the spending reduction branded it an “unethical and unlawful betrayal”. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, this week ordered Number 10 to take Parliament “seriously”...
CharitiesPosted by
The Independent

Overseas aid cuts are life or death for some. It’s time for Boris Johnson to reverse this devastating decision

News that Conservative MPs have succeeded in securing a Commons vote on Monday on the future of the UK aid budget could not come at a more important time. It is no exaggeration to say that lives depend on them winning a reversal in the government’s devastating cuts to global programmes.The UK is also set to host the G7 Summit, which presents a critical opportunity to harness global leadership and galvanise world leaders’ commitments to an inclusive recovery from the pandemic. However, millions affected by crisis and conflict are at risk of being forgotten at a time when we...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Aid cuts ‘will kill people’, senior Tory warns as PM faces backbench rebellion

Boris Johnson faces potential defeat in a Commons vote on Monday over his decision to renege on a manifesto pledge on foreign aid, with backbench rebels supporting an amendment which would require new legislation to make up the shortfall left by the cut to the UK's official development assistance.Former Cabinet minister David Davis called the move to trim the aid budget “harmful” and “devastating” and suggested people who miss out on vital humanitarian assistance in developing countries may die as a result.“No other G7 country is cutting its aid in this way. It is going to have devastating consequences across the world,” he said, adding that massive cuts in clean water which kills children worldwide and in funding for food for starving people could lead to “thousands” of deaths.The prime minister has been criticised across the political spectrum for reducing foreign aid from 0.7 per cent of national income to 0.5 per cent, breaking a manifesto commitment.Read more:‘Dirty deals’ between UK banks and fossil fuel companies surged in 2020, data shows UK demands ‘pragmatism’ as EU calls for restoration of trust in Northern Ireland protocol talksBoris Johnson ignoring instructions to tighten anti-corruption laws, Council of Europe says
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM dodges potential defeat on foreign aid cuts as rebel vote blocked

Boris Johnson has avoided an embarrassing defeat in the Commons over his decision to renege on a manifesto pledge on foreign aid after the speaker did not select the amendment for consideration.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rejected calls for a vote in parliament despite support from around 30 backbench Tories, who warned the government that cutting the international aid budget from 0.7 per cent of GDP to 0.5 per cent would damage the UK’s reputation at a time when it was hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall, and cause potentially “thousands” of deaths.Sir Lindsay said the Tory rebel amendment on overseas aid “may not be debated” on Monday as it was “outside the scope of the Bill”.But he added that he was open to hearing applications for an emergency debate on the issue, which could take place on Tuesday.Read more:‘Dirty deals’ between UK banks and fossil fuel companies surged in 2020, data shows UK demands ‘pragmatism’ as EU calls for restoration of trust in Northern Ireland protocol talksBoris Johnson ignoring instructions to tighten anti-corruption laws, Council of Europe says
EconomyBBC

G7 summit: How much carbon did Boris Johnson's flight generate?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit - but some have questioned whether it was the most environmentally friendly way of travelling there. We've looked at the different ways he could have made this journey and estimated the contribution each would have made to carbon emissions.
Politicsislandfm.com

Boris Johnson narrowly avoids immediate Conservative rebellion over foreign aid cuts

Boris Johnson has narrowly avoided a rebellion by some of his own MPs over cuts to the foreign aid budget - but there will be a Commons debate on the issue tomorrow. Thirty Tories, including former prime minister Theresa May and four other ex-cabinet ministers, had backed a rebellion against the £4bn reduction and had hoped to force a vote on the matter.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

We need more than empty promises from Boris Johnson at the G7 summit

This week as world leaders descend on Carbis Bay for the G7 summit, major global challenges are on the table. So is Britain’s future.International affairs are often framed as a choice between a country and the world. That’s nonsense. Diplomatic failures to solve the world’s problems have created real challenges – of low wages, economic decline, environmental damage and political upheaval – much closer to home.In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s G7 is an opportunity to change that. We can seize the moment and embrace the big ideas that could deliver for communities from Barnsley to Baltimore.World...
U.K.stirlingnews.co.uk

Boris Johnson warned UK foreign aid cuts ‘casts a shadow’ over G7

Boris Johnson has been warned that his widely-criticised cuts to foreign aid cast a shadow over the UK’s role at the G7, with a risk the nation’s credibility on the world stage will be undermined. The Prime Minister has been criticised by MPs on all sides for temporarily reducing foreign...
Politicsthegirlsun.com

EU revenge as Brussels plots G7 summit to gang up on Boris Johnson over Brexit agreement

US President Joe Biden will travel to Cornwall this week for the G7 summit, which takes place between June 11 and 13. The EU is said to be hoping his arrival will help them gang up on Mr Johnson over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland. It comes amid growing frustration in Brussels with several leaders accusing Mr Johnson of “taking them for fools”.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: Joe Biden set to press Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland at G7

Joe Biden is expected to warn Boris Johnson not to renege on the commitments made in his Brexit deal when they meet for the first time at the G7 summit later this week.The US president will use a meeting with the prime minister to back the Northern Ireland protocol and warn the prospect of a US-UK trade deal could be damaged if the current dispute with the EU remains unresolved, according to The Times.However, Biden will also make it clear that he expects Brussels to stop being “bureaucratic” and adopt a more flexible approach to the implementation of the protocol, diplomatic sources...
Politicsinews.co.uk

The foreign aid budget rebellion has already damaged Boris Johnson coming on the eve of the G7 summit

There is likely to be a heavy sigh of relief from No10 if, as is expected, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle decides to block a vote on UK foreign aid spending. Boris Johnson was facing a humiliating defeat in the chamber on Monday as dozens of Tory MPs were preparing to rebel against the Government over its decision to slash overseas aid funding from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent.
U.K.inews.co.uk

Bob Geldof presses Boris Johnson to ditch ‘cruel’ foreign aid cuts amid Tory rebellion

Bob Geldof has described Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to cut foreign aid as “cruel” as senior Tory MPs attempt to force a U-turn. On the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the Irish former musician and activist criticised Mr Johnson’s plans to temporarily reduce foreign aid from 0.7 per cent of national income to 0.5 per cent, calling the proposal “political misfiring”.
U.K.Palestine Chronicle

UK Labor Leader Urges Boris Johnson to Support Palestinian State at G7 Summit (VIDEO)

UK Labor leader Keir Starmer has urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press for the recognition of a Palestinian state at this weekend’s G7 summit in Cornwall. During Prime Minister’s Questions today, Starmer used his final question to press Boris Johnson on supporting the establishment of sovereign Palestinian statehood, alongside a “safe and secure Israel”.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU chief tells Boris Johnson of ‘deep concern’ over Brexit deal ahead of G7 meeting

Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her "deep concern" on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements in a phone call to Boris Johnson.The EU Commission president discussed issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol with the prime minister ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall this week, Downing Street said. "We will discuss how to progress and ensure compliance in margins of G7," Ms Von der Leyen tweeted after the call on Tuesday night.Downing Street said Mr Johnson told the EU chief that the UK was "committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement...