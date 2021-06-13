Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Shea Langeliers homers again

By Garrett Spain
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a busy day on the farm for Atlanta Braves affiliates with five games going and four of those featuring Braves prospects. Jared Johnson was the biggest news of the day as he made his season debut, but he wasn’t the biggest performance. Nolan Kingham spun a gem for the Mississippi Braves while Shea Langeliers had another big day at the plate. Down in Rome, we had a doubleheader featuring Spencer Strider on the mound and Michael Harris returning to the lineup.

www.talkingchop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Jesse Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome Braves#Ss#Rp#Mississippi Braves 3#Era Nolan Kingham#Gvedak#Shuckers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, but a bit of a downer for minor league baseball

Normally, I do a bit of a ramble, then point to three players doing well, and three things that need improvement. My rambles seem to be getting more dark as the weeks continue. Tossing “three down” at the end, as usual, would have been too depressing to review. May the injury concerns decrease, and my non-idyllic outlook, with it.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Clubs 18th homer

Acuna went 3-for-4 with home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-5 win at Philadelphia. The 23-year-old launched a solo homer 460 feet to left field during the third inning, and he tacked on a pair of insurances runs with a two-RBI single during the eighth. Acuna was 1-for-11 with five strikeouts over the previous three contests, but he busted out of the mini-slump Tuesday. He has a .288/.395/.621 slash line with 18 home runs and 38 RBI in 54 games.
MLBOak Ridger

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Atlanta Braves (29-29) and Philadelphia Phillies (28-31) tangle Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Braves vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Tucker Davidson is the projected starting pitcher for the Braves. He has made two...
MLBsky963.com

Braves fall to Phillies again

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of their three-game series by a score of 4-3 on Thursday, June 10. With the loss, the Braves drop to 29-31 on the season. The Braves now travel to Miami for a three-game series with the Marlins this weekend. Game 1 of the series is Friday, June 11, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10pm.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Series Preview

After a series win against the Rockies, the Miami Marlins now welcome a division rival to town for an important 3-game series. The Miami Marlins picked up a much-needed series win when they took two-of-three from the Rockies after a rough road-trip. Still needing to piece together wins going forward, the Marlins now welcome a familiar face to town in the NL East division rival Atlanta Braves.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Minor League Report: Top Prospect Bats Leading the Charge

We take a break from the Atlanta Braves to catch up with all that’s going on at the minor league levels and who has performed the best lately. After the Atlanta Braves blew another game on Thursday to the Philadelphia Phillies, I decided to turn my attention to the Minor League ranks.
BaseballManteca Bulletin

LITTLE LEAGUE: Braves bound for TOC

On Wednesday for the second night in a row, Mykal Cerna came up huge for the Braves, this time blasting a three-run fifth- inning home run to put the Braves ahead for good in an 11-7 win over the White Sox for the Manteca Little League major-division championship and a berth in the District 67 Tournament of Champions.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats clutch homer

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies. Freeman provided one of the few offensive bright spots for Atlanta when he took Hector Neris deep in the ninth inning to tie the game. It was his 14th home run of the season, but only his second in his last 18 starts. Freeman is uncharacteristically hitting just .228 across 260 plate appearances on the campaign, but he is striking out at only a 17.7 percent. He's also chipped in 39 runs and 33 RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits homer off bench

Inciarte went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami. It was supposed to be a day off for the outfielder, but Ronald Acuna's exit with pectoral tightness forced Inciarte into the game. The 30-year-old delivered some insurance with a solo shot in the sixth inning, his first long ball of the season. He's slashing only .235/.286/.314 with six RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base across 58 plate appearances this year. The severity of Acuna's injury is unknown. If the star outfielder misses time, Inciarate would be a near-lock to play center field while Guillermo Heredia shifts over to right.
MLBchatsports.com

Evaluating the Atlanta Braves Current Outfield Options

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a walk-off homer in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on May 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves outfield looks significantly...
MLBallfans.co

3 Atlanta Braves To Blame For Early 2021 Struggles

The Atlanta Braves, viewed as co-favorites to fight for the National League East division alongside the New York Mets, are currently third with a losing 30-33 record. Several things have happened that weren’t expected. The team, clearly, hasn’t been able to recover and are currently five games behind the Mets.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

Sunbelt League: Gainesville Braves fell to Atlanta Crackers 14-5 on Monday at Ivey-Watson

The Gainesville Braves had two home runs and a season-high 10 hits in a 14-5 loss to the Atlanta Crackers on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field. Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton, who now plays at Georgia Highlands College, had an eighth-inning home run, while Carson Paetow, who just completed his NCAA tournament appearance with Southern Miss, had a homer in the third inning for Gainesville.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Launches 11th homer

Swanson went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. With Atlanta trailing by three runs in the fifth inning, Swanson came through with a three-run blast to left field to temporarily tie the score. The long ball was his 11th of the season pushed his RBI total to 30. He is slashing .237/.286/.448 on the campaign.
MLBchatsports.com

Updated Atlanta Braves Roster

The offseason has begun for the Atlanta Braves and we will be tracking all of their roster moves here in the lead up to 2021 Spring Training. If you are on a mobile device then this table is best viewed in landscape mode. Atlanta Braves 40-man Roster. 48 Ian Anderson...
Baseballtigernet.com

Re: Braves bullpen at it again

So were the Hawks - down 20something, then waiting until the 4th to play. Second W by 3 at the end of the game. I've never seen 2 epic chokes in a row, of this magnitude.
MLBallmediany.com

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Leading Respective Leagues in First Google MLB All-Star Ballot Update

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Image Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images) Ohtani, Tatis Jr. Among Eight Potential First Time All-Stars Leading Their Position; Twelve Different Teams Represented Among Positional Leaders and 21 Clubs in Position to Advance Players to Finalist Phase; Phase One Voting Available Until Thursday, June 24th at 4:00 p.m. (ET)
MLBkrcgtv.com

Albies, Contreras take Martínez deep, Braves beat Cards 9-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried picked up where Charlie Morton left off a night earlier for the Atlanta Braves. “It’s exactly what you want to do," Fried said. “Charlie definitely set the tone last night with attacking guys and keeping a good pace, and it felt like I got a little bit off it in the first. I wanted to get back on the attack and throw strikes, and that was kind of the game plan."
MLBClayton News Daily

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 100th homer is winner for Braves over Cards

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the 100th home run of his four-year career and Drew Smyly carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Atlanta Braves defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 to earn a split of their doubleheader on Sunday. Acuna's home run landed in the first row...
MLBCitizen Tribune

Braves score five late to win Minor League Championship

More photos from the game will be available on Monday. Thanks to a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Braves captured the Minor League city championship with a 10-8 victory over the Pirates Friday night at McAmis-Sempkowski Field. Some key hits from down in the batting...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Ty Tice: Recalled by Atlanta

Tice was recalled by Atlanta on Sunday. Tice was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays at the end of May but was traded to Atlanta in early June. The right-hander appeared in four games with Triple-A Gwinnett and posted a 2.08 ERA and 0.49 WHIP in 4.1 innings. He should serve mainly as a low-leverage reliever for Atlanta going forward.