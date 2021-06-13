Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Shea Langeliers homers again
It was a busy day on the farm for Atlanta Braves affiliates with five games going and four of those featuring Braves prospects. Jared Johnson was the biggest news of the day as he made his season debut, but he wasn’t the biggest performance. Nolan Kingham spun a gem for the Mississippi Braves while Shea Langeliers had another big day at the plate. Down in Rome, we had a doubleheader featuring Spencer Strider on the mound and Michael Harris returning to the lineup.www.talkingchop.com