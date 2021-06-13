Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Shea Langeliers homers again

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Phillies. Freeman provided one of the few offensive bright spots for Atlanta when he took Hector Neris deep in the ninth inning to tie the game. It was his 14th home run of the season, but only his second in his last 18 starts. Freeman is uncharacteristically hitting just .228 across 260 plate appearances on the campaign, but he is striking out at only a 17.7 percent. He's also chipped in 39 runs and 33 RBI.