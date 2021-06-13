Astros Prospect Report: June 12th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (20-12) lost 10-8 (BOX SCORE) Conine started for the Skeets and ran into some early trouble giving up 5 hits and retiring just 1 batter before being pulled. He was charged with 6 earned runs. He was relieved by Kelly who went 2.1 innings and allowed just 1 run. The Skeeters would battle back scoring 1 run in the first on a wild pitch, 1 run in the 2nd on a Papierski RBI groundout and a run in the 3rd on a De Goti solo HR. In the 4th, the Skeeters rallied scoring 4 runs with a run scoring on an error, a Papierski sac fly, and a Sierra 2 run HR. The Skeeters took the lead in the 5th on a De La Cruz RBI double. Blanco went 3.1 innings in relief allowing 1 run and striking out 3. Ferrell and Scheetz had scoreless innings to send it to the 9th inning tied at 8. Velasquez came in for the 9th and allowed 2 runs as the Express took a 10-8 lead. The Express got a 1 out double but failed to score in the 9th.