2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss evens series with blowout win over Arizona

By John Macon Gillespie
redcuprebellion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no shortage of offensive fireworks for Ole Miss on Saturday night as the Rebels piled up 16 hits en route to a 12-3 win over Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional. Doug Nikhazy was once again brilliant on the hill for the Rebels, although Arizona did force his pitch count up, causing him to exit after just 5.1 innings. Still, he got the job done, and he left with a massive lead and was credited with the win. He now sits at 12-2 on the year.

