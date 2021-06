1. CP3 heats up. The Nuggets did well to limit the scoring efficiency of Suns point guard Chris Paul over the first three quarters of Game 1 as he deals with lingering shoulder soreness. Everything changed in the fourth. Paul opened the final quarter with four consecutive made baskets — punctuated by a deep triple that put Phoenix up by 16 points. The Nuggets never got their momentum back. It appears Paul’s shoulder issues are behind him. He had 21 points and 11 assists.