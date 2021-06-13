Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

NATIONAL CHAMP! Michaela Meyer wins first in 800m race at NCAA Championships

By Caroline Darney
streakingthelawn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia graduate student Michaela Meyer brought home some hardware from the NCAA Track & Field Championship, winning first place in the 800m race. Meyer set a school-record pace as she completed the event in a blistering 2:00.28 and became the first female runner to win an NCAA title in track and field.

www.streakingthelawn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Race#Ncaa Championships#Virginia Track Field#Cross Country#Uvatfcc#Clemson#First Team All America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Majettes win first ever state soccer championship

The Minot Majettes girls soccer team capped of a perfect 16-0 season on Saturday with a decisive 6-0 victory over East Region third seed Fargo Davies in the Class A state title game in Grand Forks. On its way to the program’s first ever state championship, Minot enjoyed a season...
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquilla Wins National Title At NCAA Outdoor Track And Field Championships

After winning the indoor national championship in the shot put earlier this year, Ohio State senior Adelaide Aquilla made it a clean sweep when she took home the top spot at the NCAA Outldoor Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on Thursday. A native of Rocky River, Ohio, Aquilla took the lead on her fifth throw of the event at 59 feet and 7 1/2 inches, only to see Wisconsin’s Josie Shchaefer top that with her final throw of 60 feet and 1/4 inches. Not to be outdone, Aquilla launched her final throw 62 feet and 3 1/4 inches to capture her second career national championship. It fell just shy of her personal record of 62 feet and 8 3/4 inches, set at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May. Aquilla becomes the first Ohio State women’s athlete to win an individual national championship at…
Eugene, ORosubeavers.com

Fetherstonhaugh to Race in 3,000M Steeplechase National Championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Redshirt sophomore Grace Fetherstonhaugh is set to race in the 3,000M steeplechase at 2021 Outdoor NCAA National Championships on Thursday. This will be Fetherstonhaugh's first career appearance at the NCAA National Championships. The event, taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, will run at 4:02 pm...
Oregon Statepresspublications.com

Oregon’s Jake Gladieux wins NCAA D-III national title

Gladieux qualified for the event on Thursday when he finished the preliminary race with a time of 52.64, good enough to be the fourth seed for the final race. He would shave further time off for this race coming in with the win at 52.57. "To win a national championship...
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Antonucci wins bronze, breaks school record at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore.—Auburn junior javelin thrower Cade Antonnuci is no stranger to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. In fact, no other thrower in school history has made more appearances at the championships than this three. On Wednesday night the Mays Landing, N.J., native delivered the biggest throw of his life, with just two throws remaining, breaking the Auburn school record en route to a bronze medal during Day 1 of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.
BaseballNBC Sports

Salisbury wins first-ever DIII baseball championship

Salisbury secured its first-ever Division III baseball national championship on Tuesday by way of a 4-2 Game 2 win over St. Thomas (Minn.) in Canton, Ohio. The sixth-ranked Seagulls were coming off a dominant 6-1 victory against the No. 19 Tommies in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series, and made sure to hold on to the decisive win just a day later.
GolfUp and Coming Weekly

Methodist U Golf: Women win NCAA Div. III National Championship; Men finish 2nd in nation

Methodist University erased a four-shot deficit on the final day of the NCAA Division III Women's Golf National Championship in May and scored its 26th Championship. “To say I am excited is an understatement,” said head women’s golf coach Tom Inczauskis as his team was greeted on campus by students, faculty and staff after the long trip from East Lansing, Mich.
SportsLSUSports.net

NATIONAL CHAMPS! Men’s T&F Wins NCAA Title

Eugene, Oregon – Dennis Shaver's top ranked LSU men's track and field team scored 84 points en route to securing the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Title on Friday evening at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4x100 meter relay at the meet as the Tigers showed their brute dominance over the rest of the field.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Lee-Scott Alum Pettit Wins NCAA Men’s Individual Championship

Turk Pettit has come a long way from Auburn, Alabama. The senior Clemson University golfer and former Lee Scott Academy alum won the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Individual Championship on May 31. “It was pretty special to go out with a win,” Pettit said on the Observer’s D. Mark Mitchell’s...
Sportsallsportstucson.com

Turner Washington wins NCAA D-I Outdoor Shot Put Championship

Former Canyon del Oro thrower Turner Washington brought home the NCAA Division I championship with a mark of 21.10 meters (69 feet, 2.75 inches) in the Shot Put on Wednesday at the Outdoor Championships taking place Eugene, Oregon. Classified as a sophomore ASU, Washington won the Indoor title in March....
Baseball1037thegame.com

BENGALS GAMER: With 14-inning win, LSUE wins 7th national championship

The LSU Eunice baseball team survived a marathon 14-inning classic with Western Oklahoma State to score a thrilling 5-4 victory Saturday to clinch the program’s 7th NJCAA Division II National Championship at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The Bengals scored a critical ninth inning run with two outs to set stage...
Oklahoma Statebig12sports.com

Oklahoma Softball Wins Fifth National Championship

Rewriting the Division I softball record book this season would have meant nothing had Oklahoma failed to win the national title in the final chapter. The top-seeded Sooners indeed closed the book at the Women's College World Series by claiming their third national crown in the last five seasons with a 5-1 triumph over 10th-seeded Florida State before a crowd of 10,830 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on a humid Thursday afternoon.
Eugene, ORloopnews.com

Gittens wins women's heptathlon at 2021 NCAA Championships

Tyra Gittens celebrating victory in the NCAA Championships. (Photo credit - Texas A&M Track and Field) Trinidad and Tobago's multi-event athlete Tyra Gittens won the women's heptathlon at the 2021 NCAA D1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Gittens claimed the national heptathlon championships with a...
Sportsklcc.org

UO Senior Wins National Title for 10K At NCAAs

University of Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez won a national title in the 10-thousand meters Thursday at the NCAA Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field. She surged to the lead with two laps left and achieved a personal best--- 32 minutes, 16.13 seconds. After the race, Cardama Baez said...