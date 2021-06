Scouting Report: Grove Collaborative’s rollout with Target makes the reusable cleaning supplies I love even more accessible. Win, win. The most sustainable cleaning products are the one you already own, but if you wish to switch to an even greener option once you’re through with what you already own then look no further than Grove Collaborative. Last month, the brand launched their newest collection at Target, aiming to make eco-friendly and plastic-free cleaning supplies more accessible to households across the country. The Target x Grove Collaborative retail rollout features everything from reusable glass spray bottles and soap dispensers to plant-based dishwasher pods and all-natural hydrating dish soap. My personal favorite, however, has to be the new citron and white rose multi-purpose cleaning concentrate.