HRC Honda’s Tim Gajser showed unstoppable speed and skill at the opening round of the MXGP Championship, grabbing a one – one scorecard for the day. The Slovenian rider returned as the reigning MXGP Champion and despite having seven months away since the last round, he looked as good as ever. Taking a race one win by almost 15 seconds, and even after a crash on the start in moto two leaving him dead last, he managed to work his way back up to third by lap five, and eventually made the pass for the win claiming the overall.