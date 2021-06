Roster Crunch: Will Anyone Miss the Cut for the Olympic Team?. Just two days of finals (and six total individual finals) remain at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty about who will make it onto the Olympic team for Tokyo. Only 26 women and 26 men can actually be named to the U.S. roster, while the top two in each event plus the top six in the 100 and 200 free adds up to 36 slots. That means 10 doubles are required for everyone to make it on.