Appellate Division Offered Important Explainer on Reconsideration Motions
In a remarkable moment of clarity for those of us who regularly read judicial opinions, the Appellate Division recently took a step back to explain simply and with citations as to the different standards for motions for reconsideration of final orders and motions for reconsideration of interlocutory orders. The decision—which made no new law but was important enough to be published—also touches upon reconsideration by a different judge than the one who entered the order at issue, as well as law of the case.www.law.com