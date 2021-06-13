Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Appellate Division Offered Important Explainer on Reconsideration Motions

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a remarkable moment of clarity for those of us who regularly read judicial opinions, the Appellate Division recently took a step back to explain simply and with citations as to the different standards for motions for reconsideration of final orders and motions for reconsideration of interlocutory orders. The decision—which made no new law but was important enough to be published—also touches upon reconsideration by a different judge than the one who entered the order at issue, as well as law of the case.

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlocutory#The Appellate Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Chief Judge Prost: a defender of clarity in patent law

June 21, 2021 - When the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s Chief Judge Sharon Prost ended her tenure as chief last month, she left a strong legacy of seeking to advance and interpret the bounds of what is patentable, patent eligible, and enforceable subject matter. As chief,...
LawLaw.com

Lawyer Retirement and Future Payouts: Ethical Complexities and Gray Areas

In New York, lawyer retirement is remarkably complex. Variations of “retire” are used in different contexts with distinct meanings and disparate outcomes. It is critically important to understand the labyrinth of potentially applicable ethics rules that intertwine with certain court rules on retirement: Rule 1.17 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct (the Rules) on the sale of a geographically-defined law practice and the exemption contained in section (b) of Rule 5.6 for sales of practice under Rule 1.17 from the prohibitions contained in section (a) of Rule 5.6; Rule 1.5(g) on the division of legal fees by lawyers not associated in the same law firm; and Rule 1.5(h)’s exception to Rule 1.5(g) for payment to a lawyer formerly associated in a law firm pursuant to a separation or retirement agreement.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Race in Military Jury Selection Denied U.S. High Court Review

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t examine the issue of race and jury selection in military courts-martial, rejecting the appeal of a Black service-member convicted by an all-White panel of sexual misconduct against White women. Declining review of the case on Monday, the justices passed on considering how the U.S. Constitution’s...
Congress & CourtsIPWatchdog.com

Industry Reacts to the Supreme Court’s Arthrex Ruling: Chaos Averted or Just Delayed?

The Supreme Court issued a split 5-4 decision earlier today, in which a plurality of the Court agreed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) that the structure of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) under the America Invents Act (AIA) has resulted in Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) being unconstitutionally appointed principal officers, but took a different approach than the CAFC to fixing the problem. Some were surprised by the conservative Court’s choice to sever the statute and ultimately hand the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director—a political appointee—power to review final decisions, though it was not surprising that they attempted to fashion a solution that would preserve the PTAB and inter partes review (IPR) system. Justice Gorsuch, in his partial dissent, said that he would have identified the constitutional violation, explained his reasoning, and simply “set aside” the PTAB decision at issue. Instead, said Gorsuch, “Effectively, the Court subtracts statutory powers from one set of executive officials and adds them to another.”
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

'Van Buren v. United States': Supreme Court Eliminates a Remedy for Employers

Since its enactment in 1986, employers have used the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, 19 U.S.C. Section 1030 (CFAA) to vindicate violations of the employer’s workplace policies regarding use of computers, email accounts, and other electronic information by departing employees. The CFAA inevitably appeared as a claim in an employer’s complaint to address such conduct as downloading information from work computers and email accounts, or wiping devices and removing valuable information. The CFAA potentially provided relief where the information taken might not meet the definition of a “trade secret” in the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (18 U.S.C. Section 1986), or Pennsylvania’s Uniform Trade Secrets Protection Act (12 P.S. Section 5302). Further, and perhaps providing leverage for employers, the CFAA provided a criminal remedy for such violations. In Van Buren v. United States, 592 U.S. ___ (June 3, 2021), the U.S. Supreme Court may have eliminated that claim for wronged employers.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

No Reinstatement for Lawyer Whose Practice is Like ‘Anarchy’

Kentucky lawyer ‘chooses’ not to follow ethics rules, court says. A Kentucky lawyer who’s been suspended since 2013 for ethics infractions won’t be reinstated after the state’s highest court determined he has little respect for the legal profession. Eric Deters’ concept of the practice of law is that “no Rules...
Congress & CourtsAviation International News

Court Limits Access to NTSB Investigation Documents

In a ruling with major implications for related civil aviation litigation, the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the NTSB need not share all intra-agency communications from its investigations under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), including those from OEMs and other outside consultants that have been made a party to such investigations. The ruling does not shield all intra-agency documents, only those that are “normally privileged in the civil discovery context.”
Congress & Courtswtvbam.com

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs insurers on Obamacare reimbursements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by health insurance companies to seek a full reimbursement from the federal government under a provision of the Obamacare law aimed at encouraging them to offer medical coverage to uninsured Americans. The justices turned away appeals...
Economylexblog.com

New Chapter 11 Filing – CP Holdings LLC

On June 20, 2021, CP Holdings LLC and Pacrim U.S. LLC, holding companies for a portfolio of non-debtor subsidiaries which own and operate assisted living and memory care residences and offer third-party management services in the senior care space, filed a petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (Case No. 21-10950). The Debtors report $10 to $50 million in assets and $50 to $100 million in liabilities.
Congress & Courtsmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

U.S. Supreme Court kicks Arthrex case back to patent board

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are unconstitutionally appointed, but that greater supervision by the PTAB director would solve the problem. The opinion in the case followed a 2019 appeals court ruling in the closely watched patent spat between Arthrex and Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN)....
Spring Valley, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Appellate court affirms conviction of building inspector

SPRING VALLEY – The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of former Spring Valley Chief Building Inspector Walter Booker who was charged with three counts each of falsifying business records, issuing a false certificate, and official misconduct. It was alleged that Booker voided a certificate of...
Businesslawstreetmedia.com

Amazon and N.Y. Attorney General Spar over Ongoing Investigations

As part of an ongoing battle between Amazon.com, Inc. and New York Attorney General Letitia James over Amazon’s alleged retaliatory firing of its workers in April 2020, Amazon filed a motion for summary judgment and Attorney General James filed a motion to dismiss Amazon’s complaint on Friday. Amazon questioned whether the Attorney General can exert her authority over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in this matter, while Attorney General James sought to assert her jurisdiction over the investigation.
California Statejusticenewsflash.com

California appellate judge overturns assault weapons ban

San Diego (CNS) – On Monday, the Federal Court of Appeals panel set aside the San Diego federal judge’s ruling indefinitely, which overturned California’s three-year-old assault weapons ban. The order of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel was in response to challenges to the state’s ruling earlier this month.