Novak Djokovic followed up his dethroning of Rafael Nadal by coming from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final. The young Greek looked set to prevail in his first grand slam final but Djokovic recovered to win 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and become the first man in the Open Era to win each Slam title at least twice.