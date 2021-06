The Sirius building at The Rocks is one of Sydney’s most recognisable and controversial buildings. After being purchased in 2019 for $150 million, the sale of just two of the proposed 76 luxury apartments has so far netted $54 million at an average $115,276 per square meter. The second sale of the larger penthouse for $35 million, is another example of upwards pricing pressure in Australia’s luxury residential sector. In a chat with Ben Collier earlier in the year we discussed the dynamics that are driving this upwards pricing pressure. As for the Sirius building, its colourful history is an important reminder of how much Sydney’s housing market has changed in the 40 years since its construction. Keep reading to find out more about this iconic landmark and what’s to come for its future.