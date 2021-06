ROSSBURG, Ohio — Two Dirt Late Model Dreams in one week are now reality as the best DIRTcar Late Model drivers in nation make their first of two annual pilgrimages to Eldora Speedway to compete in the 26th and 27th Dream crown jewel events this Wednesday through Saturday, June 9-12. With nearly $800,000 in total purse money up for grabs over all four nights, including $273,000 in winner’s shares alone, the sport’s biggest stars are scheduled to compete in front of a non-capacity-restricted Eldora grandstand for the first time in 21 months.