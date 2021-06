39th over: England 97-3 (Burns 45, Pope 4) Just a single from Wagner’s over, to Burns, closing on his half century. Em Jackson has their own solution to our dawdling problem. “To speed up the bowling side, at the end of each day, the number of overs lost should be calculated, then the bowling side either the next morning or in the second Innings should be made to bowl non-bowlers per overs lost. Lose 8 overs and the batting side get 8 balls, all free-hits and they can pick batters to hit them. If that’s the side fielding second then at the end of the day (when play officially closes), then, yep, batters come out, non-bowlers bowl. Add 8 fours or sixes onto a score, see how that goes down, eh?”