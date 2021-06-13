WTC final will be big challenge: Latham

Southampton [UK], June 11 (ANI): With the much-awaited World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand just a week away, the Indian players are getting into the groove. Having served a hard quarantine at the start of their stay in Southampton, the Indian boys are now sweating it out ahead of the summit clash. Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of the players training and wrote: "TeamIndia get into the groove for the WTC21 Final." Earlier BCCI had tweeted: "The countdown is down to 1 week now! Get behind TeamIndia as they are all set to take on New Zealand in the WTC21 Final." Virat Kohli and boys' preparations are in full swing for the WTC final. The BCCI had earlier on Thursday shared a glimpse from the "high intensity" training session of Team India. The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three-day mandatory hard quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will move from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)