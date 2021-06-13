Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Five Fun Facts About… The Tiger Salamander

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s featured subject is the tiger salamander. Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park do not have very many reptiles or amphibians. I can only think of four — Western garter snake, boreal toad, wood frog, and the tiger salamander. The cold temperatures and long winters make it hard for these species to survive in this region. Here are some fun facts about the tiger salamander, which can be seen in Lily Lake along Colorado Highway 7.

