COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A small fire at the Sausalito Apartments on Harvey Road is bringing bigger headlines in the following days. The fire happened Wednesday just after noon. The apartment is located on the 1000 block of Harvey Road in College Station. Shortly after the call for help went out, Officer Harper, with the College Station Police Department, was on the scene. He immediately ran into the building, helping people get out. He didn't forget about man's best friend. He helped people make sure their pets were also safe from the flames.