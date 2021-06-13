Letter to the editor: Registered Dietitian supports HB 235

As a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and president of the Montana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, much of my life is centered around food and I often provide counsel on how to improve nutrition for children. It is no secret that fruit and vegetables provide numerous health benefits and can help to reduce the prevalence of many chronic diseases. It is also no secret that increasing fruit and vegetable intake can cost more money, a challenge for the thousands of Montana families utilizing SNAP to make ends meet.