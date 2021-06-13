2 dead, 1 hospitalized in separate Minnesota water incidents

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people drowned and a child who was found unresponsive in a pool was hospitalized in three separate incidents in Minnesota on Saturday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Chandra Mohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth, was swimming in the St. Croix River when he went under for reasons that aren’t clear. The Washington County Fire and Rescue found Laghuvaram in about 8 feet of water and brought him to shore, where medics unsuccessfully tried to revive him.

Stearns County officials say an an 18-year-old male drowned after jumping into about 35 feet of water at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park. A joint dive team from Stearns and Benton counties responded, along with the Waite Park fire and rescue. The name of the victim wasn’t released pending notification of family, the Star Tribune reported.

Anoka County authorities say a child was airlifted to Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis on Saturday evening after being found unresponsive in a pond at Lions Park in the city of Ham Lake. The condition of the child was unknown, according to the sheriff’s officials.