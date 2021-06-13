Cancel
Rock Island, IL

Explore Outer Space, Get Shots And Giggles, Enjoy Ice Cream For A Good Cause And More In Your FUN10

By Sean Leary
 8 days ago
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.

Related
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Mike And The Moonpies Coming To Davenport’s Raccoon Motel

MIKE AND THE MOONPIES w/special guests :: LISTEN :: will play Davenport‘s Raccoon Motel at 7 p.m. Aug. 27!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Teen Reading Nights, Free Outdoor Concerts, And David Bowie In This Week’s QuadCities FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
SocietyPosted by
QuadCities.com

4th Annual Teen Silent Reading Party Hosted by the Davenport Public Library

Do you just want to go to a party where you can silently sit in a corner and read and it won’t be weird at all and you will actually win a bunch of stuff for it? Yes! And maybe every once in a while you can join in an online staring contest or try eating odd pop rocks combinations? Then you are invited to the Library’s 4th Annual Teen Silent Reading Party on Tuesday, June 22nd at 6:00 pm! We are going virtual again this year so join us in competing in random online challenges, reading a lot, and winning so many prizes–books, random swag, and gift cards–all while staying completely silent for an hour and a half.
LifestylePosted by
QuadCities.com

And The Winner Of This Year’s Food Truck Fight Is…

The winner of the Quad-Cities Food Truck Fight has been named!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Reading Colors Your World At Rock Island Library

Summer reading and events at the Rock Island Public Library begin the first week of June in full technicolor style with a summer reading “colorama” kickoff, a take-home pinwheel kit for kids, the start of Summer2Go events around the library bookmobile, a Friends and Family seminar with NAMI, and more.
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Two Quad-Cities Artists Partner for Over Decade on New Musical

Saturday in the Arts is a weekly feature covering a trend, subject, event or personality of local interest. It runs every Saturday morning on. your site for the best entertainment and arts coverage in the area, QuadCities.com!. Like the powerful, epic quest taken by their musical’s protagonist, Quad-Cities theater artists...
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Black Magic Drag Show Hits The Stage On Juneteenth At Davenport’s Varieties Nightclub

Varieties Nightclub, 822 W. 2nd St., will be hosting a Juneteenth event titled Black Magic: Juneteenth Edition. The event begins Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 p.m. While there are other venues which host Drag nights and events, Varieties Nightclub is the only Drag Bar in the Quad Cities, which is a fitting place to celebrate both Queer and Black liberation this June. This will be their first event commemorating Juneteenth as a newly-adopted federal Holiday. Saturday’s show features Calvin K, Milange Cavalli, Kaylynn Snaps, Karina Passion and Nikki Turner.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Genesius Guild Back to Live Theater This Weekend in Rock Island for First Time in Two Years

An adapted version of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure will open the Genesius Guild’s 2021 season with performances at 7 p.m. on June 19, 20, 26, and 27. Sometimes known as one of Shakespeare’s problem plays – shows that are not explicitly comedies or tragedies – Measure for Measure is a “fascinating exploration of how power can corrupt, with comedic overtones,” according to a Genesius Guild release.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Alternating Currents in Downtown Davenport Announces Music Lineup

The Alternating Currents festival will showcase 100-plus performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 20 downtown. Davenport venues from Aug. 19 to 22. Designed to showcase the vibrant culture of our downtown areas, the annual event is billed as a music, film, comedy and art experience, according to an event release Tuesday. Alternating Currents is produced by Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across our region’s creative community.