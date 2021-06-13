Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G7 Summit: As world leaders leave Cornwall, it’s worth booking a visit yourself

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076CS8_0aSyZRcB00
Cornwall river

Daphne du Maurier’s heroine in her 1941 novel Frenchman’s Creek flees the bustle of London for the escape of southern Cornwall

Sipping locally-grown tea, with just the sun and birdsong for company, I can understand why. It’s hard to think of a more peaceful place to detach from the unsettled reality of the last 15 months.

Nestled in a bend of the Helford River, the family-run Budock Vean country house hotel promises a much-needed retreat fuelled by Cornish produce and a healthy dose of fresh air.

We are among the first guests after the four star ‘hotel on the river’ reopened its doors in mid-May, and things inevitably feel different after months of lockdown.

We call reception 10 minutes before arriving as requested, to let them know we are near, and don our face masks before crossing the threshold.

There are hand sanitisers next to the pale pink dianthus on each dining table, dishes are wheeled out on trolleys and the bedrooms are stocked with spare masks and gloves, as well as teas and coffees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nd1br_0aSyZRcB00
The main dining room at Budock Vean, refurbished in February 2020, with overhead drum pendant lights and a feature wall (Jemma Crew/PA)

While there is less spontaneity (we cannot pop to the pool whenever we fancy) we pretty much have the entirety of the impressive octagonal pool house to ourselves during our booked session.

The hotel is operating at 85% capacity, and it is reassuring to see staff taking coronavirus so seriously, making our stay as safe as possible.

We ditch the car after the long drive and settle into the new outdoor hot tub before tucking into a champagne cream tea on the terrace. The southern aspect makes this spot a sun trap, with loungers dotting the sloping lawns.

The food served at the hotel is just as impressive. Along with seafood specialities – I’m told the Newlyn crab sandwich is number one lunch choice – there is an impressive menu of vegan and vegetarian options (the fluffy souffle swimming in creamed spinach is a must).

And diners won’t get bored with 99 wines to choose from and a four-course dinner menu that changes daily – with locally-sourced food making up almost 70% of the offerings.

The dining room underwent a dramatic transformation in February 2020 as part of a major renovation, and the result is an elegant space which pays tribute to the local area and history.

Golden-framed portraits dot a striking deep blue feature wall, with diners seated under the steady gaze of Cornish greats such as Anthony Payne, the seven foot, four inches tall ‘Cornish Giant’. Drum pendant lights of varying sizes hang from the ceiling, patterned with trees and birds, and a paddle rests atop the fireplace.

For less formal dining, guests can head to the hotel bar, conservatory, patio or one of the four lounges.

Thirty of the 56 bedrooms have also been updated, with the remaining rooms, corridors and pool next on the list, and the refurbishment expected to be complete in the winter of 2022-3.

For me, the hotel’s most beautiful feature is its 65 acres of undulating, secluded grounds, taking in a nine-hole golf course, croquet lawn, tennis courts and organic sub-tropical gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbTGi_0aSyZRcB00

The next morning we stroll down the steep path to the hotel’s private foreshore, taking in the giant rhubarb, azaleas and rhododendrons.

From here, guests can embark on a 90-minute cruise exploring the Helford River, but it’s an adventure with Koru Kayaking that’s in store today.

We are greeted by Tom, our enthusiastic guide and co-owner, who flits effortlessly between gentle encouragement, explaining the local history, taking photographs and paddling. Kitted out with wetsuit, boots and a buoyancy aid, we settle into the sit-on kayaks and paddle out to the mouth of the river, pausing halfway for a quick dip before drying off on the sun-warmed flat rocks.

We then paddle inland to Frenchman’s Creek, the location which inspired du Maurier’s swashbuckling yarn. It is an eerie, beautiful inlet, with kingfishers nesting in its banks, a shipwreck and overhanging trees – including one the Aussie singer Kylie Minogue is said to have reclined on in her music video, Flower.

But there is no sign of du Maurier’s Robin Hood-esque French pirate who plunders the coast in between winning the heart of the heroine, Lady Dona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jjqcc_0aSyZRcB00

Unfortunately, the sunny weather does not last for our visit to the world-renowned sub-tropical Trebah Garden, less than a mile from the hotel. Visitors must pre-book slots, meaning arrivals are staggered and the steep ravine garden feels reassuringly uncrowded.

We waterproof up with slight trepidation, but the moody grey skies and drizzle only serve to enhance the striking beauty of the 100-year-old rhododendrons and the 70 varieties of camellias.

The trail slopes down to the beach (there is a step-free option), where around 7,500 US troops embarked to sail across the channel for the D Day landings in the Second World War.

In just three days, I feel I have only scratched the surface of this captivating part of the world. 80 years on, it’s still the idyllic escape Daphne du Maurier imagined in her books.

How to plan your trip

A two-night stay at Budock Vean (budockvean.co.uk), including dinner and breakfast, costs from £155 per person per night between June 4 and September 25.

A two-hour guided kayak adventure with Koru Kayaking (korukayaking.co.uk) costs £45 per person, with a maximum of six people per tour.

An adult ticket for Trebah Garden (trebahgarden.co.uk) costs £12.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Daphne Du Maurier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornwall#G7 Summit#Kayaks#Frenchman#Newlyn#Vegetarian#Cornish Giant#Du Maurier#Aussie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Seafood
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Government denies G7 summit behind Covid-19 spike in Cornwall

The Government has denied that a rise in coronavirus infections in Cornwall is linked to the recent G7 summit. Figures for the seven days to June 14 show that Cornwall and Isles of Scilly had the fourth biggest week-on-week rise in infections – with only North Tyneside, Liverpool and County Durham higher.
RecipesPosted by
newschain

G7 Summit chef Emily Scott on the food delights of Cornwall

Chef Emily Scott is all set to cook for the world’s leaders attending the G7 Summit in Cornwall at the Eden Project tonight (June 11). Her menu will feature spiced melon, gazpacho, coconut and high note herbs, for the starter, followed by a main of turbot roasted on the bone with Cornish new potatoes and wild garlic pesto with greens from the local Padstow kitchen gardens.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Stella McCartney Heads to Cornwall for G7 Summit

LONDON — The Prince of Wales has gathered some of the world’s most powerful chief executive officers to meet with world leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, and call for “coordinated action to tackle climate change.” The group is known as the Coalition of the Willing and the CEOs manage a total of $60 trillion.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

G7: Meet the man cooking for world leaders from his Cornwall beach hut

After a long day discussing global issues ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to climate change, Group of Seven (G7) leaders will sit down together for dinner on Saturday evening.In the past, dinners attended by the G7 summit leaders have been lavish affairs. But this year, the UK government has enlisted the services of a chef known for his informal “feast nights” who cooks in a hut on Porthcurnick Beach.Simon Stallard, chef and founder of the Hidden Hut, will serve the leaders of the wealthiest nations around a barbecue on the beach in Carbis Bay.He described his mass barbecues as being...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Singers welcome G7 leaders to Cornwall with shanties by the sea

By Helena Williams FALMOUTH, England (Reuters) - Strolling down the Prince of Wales pier in Falmouth in southwest England, local sea shanty group Bryher's Boys belt out a rendition of the traditional Cornish song "Lamorna" to the delight of onlookers. The 11 men, aged in their mid-50s to mid-70s, specialise in the traditional seafaring songs, which surged in popularity after a Scottish postman posted a performance of one on social media that went viral during the coronavirus lockdown.
U.K.The Independent

G7 leaders greeted by Boris Johnson for second day of summit in Cornwall

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed world leaders to the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on the second day of the gathering. The leaders have launched a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.
Worldleighjournal.co.uk

Leaders will feast on Cornish food at G7 summit

Leaders will feast on Cornwall’s finest food and soak up some of the county’s culture during the G7 summit. At a lavish dinner at the Eden Project on Friday night they will be served fish caught off the Cornish coast and cooked by Emily Scott, chef at the Watergate Bay hotel near Newquay.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

GBTA Calls for Action as World Leaders meet at G7 Summit

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the world’s largest business travel association, is calling for world leaders of the G7 countries to lead conversations for a seamless return of international travel to boost the global economic recovery. Aviation and business travel are critical factors in the success of the global...
POTUSPosted by
newschain

Johnson makes vaccine pledge as G7 summit opens in Cornwall

The G7 summit has begun, with Boris Johnson promising at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to countries in need. The group of seven leading industrialised nations are expected to collectively agree to provide a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine in an effort to end the pandemic in 2022. The leaders...
CoronavirusCBS News

G7 summit gets underway in England with meeting of world leaders

World leaders return to face-to-face diplomacy as the G7 Summit gets underway in Cornwall, England. On the first day of meetings, leaders announced they'll donate one billion coronavirus vaccine doses to poor and middle-income countries. CBSN anchor Lana Zak discusses the donation and the return to handshake diplomacy with CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

PM is accused of 'hypocrisy' after hosting bumper barbecue for world leaders at G7 summit - while thousands of couples face uncertainty over their summer weddings

A G7 beach barbecue has led to accusations of hypocrisy after it emerged that lifting restrictions on weddings will probably be delayed. Images of world leaders gathered together on the sands of Carbis Bay in Cornwall drew anger from the wedding industry who have been left in limbo about whether large gatherings will be allowed to take place again. No 10 denied the feast on Saturday breached current Covid rules – which allow 30 people to gather together outside.