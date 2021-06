A group of pups from the Bay State are expected to compete in the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, presented by Purina Pro Plan, will be held outdoors at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, on Saturday and Sunday. Live coverage will be coordinated across the FOX Sports networks (you can stream for free on fuboTV) and on the dog show’s YouTube page, streaming nationally.