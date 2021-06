1. More than 20 members of the Central Arizona chapter of CCIM gathered in May to volunteer at Feed My Starving Children in Mesa. During its two-hour shift, the chapter packed 60 boxes. That represented 12,960 meals that will feed 34 kids for one year. Feed My Starving Children is a nonprofit organization dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. It works with food distribution partners that stay with communities for the long term, empowering them to move from relief to development.