NATIONS - Copa America 2021 is ready to begin

We are just hours away from the start of Copa America. The 2021 edition will be played in Brazil and will begin with the game between Brazil and Venezuela. Only 10 teams are participating to this edition and are divided in 2 group of 5 with the first 4 advancing to quarter of finals. Who will prevail at the end? The clear favorite is the hosting team but it would be nice to see if this will be finally the time Messi is able to win an international trophy with his national team (Argentina is not winning Copa America since 1999).