NATIONS - Copa America 2021 is ready to begin

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just hours away from the start of Copa America. The 2021 edition will be played in Brazil and will begin with the game between Brazil and Venezuela. Only 10 teams are participating to this edition and are divided in 2 group of 5 with the first 4 advancing to quarter of finals. Who will prevail at the end? The clear favorite is the hosting team but it would be nice to see if this will be finally the time Messi is able to win an international trophy with his national team (Argentina is not winning Copa America since 1999).

Soccer
Reuters

Brazilian footballers criticise handling of Copa America switch

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Members of the Brazilian soccer team criticised a last-minute decision to host the Copa America amid a deadly coronavirus pandemic, but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament that kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday. In a statement posted online, players said they were...
Congress & Courts
AFP

Brazil Supreme Court to consider halting Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hold hearings on a request to block the Copa America, casting new doubt on the troubled South American football championships five days from kickoff. With the clock ticking down to Sunday's opening match, Brazil stepped in last week as emergency hosts, after the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, pulled the plug on Argentina.
Soccer
AFP

New doubts cloud Copa America in Brazil

New doubts gathered Tuesday over the Copa America five days from kickoff, as Brazil's Supreme Court agreed to consider blocking the troubled tournament and the Brazilian national team's players said they were against holding it. Organizers are battling the odds to pull off the South American football championships this year despite the coronavirus pandemic. It has forced them into a last-minute search for an emergency host country that ended with the controversial choice of Brazil last week. Brazil's Supreme Court said it would rule Thursday on two requests to block the 10-nation tournament, which is scheduled to open Sunday and run through July 10.
Soccer

Copa America 2021: Ecuador national soccer team schedule

The Copa America 2021 is around the corner and Ecuador is one of the teams that are going to take part in it. La Tri has never won the tournament, but their good place at the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers 2022 seem to augur a good run this time. Ecuador...
Sports

Will the Copa America be cancelled?

The South American Federation is seeking with all its energy to hold the Copa America 2020, which was postponed from last year due to the outbreak of the Corona virus, after the intervention of the Supreme Court in Brazil, where the tournament will be held, after two requests to cancel the tournament.
Soccer

Copa America highlights 9th June

With the competition around the corner, the CONMEBOL teams played their last World Cup qualifiers as part of the final preparations for the Copa America. These are the highlights. The Copa America gets underway in Brazil on June 13 with the first match of the tournament between the hosts and...
Soccer

Mastercard, Ambev back away as Copa America sponsors

Mastercard Inc and drinks company Ambev, major sponsors of South American football, backed away from the Copa America on Wednesday as players criticised organisers for moving the tournament to Brazil despite one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. - Brazilian footballers criticise Copa America switch. - Brazil boss Tite denies...
Soccer

Brazil searches for right target man for Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has always produced some of the best goal scorers in soccer. But as the Copa America approaches, Brazil coach Tite knows he doesn't have a Ronaldo or Romario type of target man to rely on. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Soccer

Araujo and Emerson, called up for the Copa America

Ronald Araujo has been called up by Uruguay for the Copa America. This afternoon, the team presented the final squad list for the 47th edition of this tournament. A competition that will also feature the presence of new Barça signing, Emerson, who found out he would be participating on June 9, when Brazil's squad list was announced.
Soccer

Copa America 2021: Everything you need to know

Dates: 13 June to 10 July Host: Brazil Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Euro 2020 isn't the only major tournament in town this summer. In Brazil, 10 South American sides will contest the delayed 47th edition of the Copa America, with all 28 games broadcast live on the BBC.
Soccer

Brazil squad confirm they’ll play the Copa America

The Brazil national team have released a statement that explains they will compete in this summer's Copa America, even if they have several doubts about the way the tournament has been organised. This year's Copa America was due to be played in Argentina and Colombia, but will now be held...
Soccer

Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America

The Copa America has been rocked by one surprise after another, but there were none Wednesday as Brazil coach Tite named his squad for the troubled tournament, led by superstar Neymar. The defending South American champions will keep a roster nearly identical to the one that beat both Ecuador and...
Premier League
Reuters

Players to watch at the 2021 Copa America

Messi has won everything with Barcelona and nothing with Argentina's senior team and his time is running out. The co-hosts haven't won a major title since the Copa America in 1993, with Messi present when Argentina lost on penalties in this tournament in 2015 and 2016. The man considered by...
World
The Associated Press

Messi seeks to break spell with Argentina at Copa America

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Nearly at the age of 34, Lionel Messi may just have two more shots at hitting an elusive target: winning a first title with Argentina. Next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be his last, while the Copa America that starts Sunday in Brazil might be his best chance of finally lifting an international trophy.
Soccer

Free Copa America 2021 Wallchart!

Sunday 13th June sees the kick off of Copa America 2021 and you can track every match with our free wallchart!. Print it out, make your predictions, and fill in the scores as they happen! Who do you think will win the 2021 Copa America? Who do you think will finish as top scorer?
World

Fred selected for Copa America

Fred has been included in Brazil's 24-man squad for the upcoming Copa America tournament. The Manchester United midfielder will bolster manager Tite’s midfield options heading into the competition with 13 caps now to his name following back-to-back appearances against Ecuador and Paraguay in the last five days. The 28-year-old, who...
New York City, NY

Internationals | Alex Callens Selected for Copa America

New York City FC is pleased to confirm that defender Alex Callens has been selected to represent Peru at the upcoming Copa America. Callens, 29, made his senior international debut in 2013 and has collected 13 caps for his country since. This news comes after head coach Ricardo Gareca selected Callens as part of his squad for World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month.