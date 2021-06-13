Evan Neal, Alabama OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Can Alabama OT Evan Neal continue the program’s recent run of first-round NFL Draft selections? We take a look at Neal’s scouting report. In each of the last three years, Alabama has had an offensive tackle selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. In football, as in all of life, good things often come to an end. Not this year, however. In the gargantuan Evan Neal, the Crimson Tide have a potential 2022 NFL Draft first-round talent on the offensive line. What does Neal’s scouting report tell us about the next great Alabama OT’s prospects?www.profootballnetwork.com