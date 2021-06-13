Evan Neal, Alabama OT | NFL Draft Scouting Report

As we make our way through our summer draft grade series we find ourselves out west with a peculiar team that has a lot on the line this upcoming season. The Arizona Cardinals got off to a really hot start during general manager Steve Keim’s first few years. With Bruce Arians as his first coaching hire, Keim saw three consecutive double-digit winning seasons with back-to-back playoff appearances from 2013-15. Since then the Cardinals have yet to finish above .500. They finished last season 8-8 in a very competitive NFC West, so it’s not to say this franchise is bottom of the NFL barrel. But with Keim in Arizona as long as he has been, it’s about time for his squads to make the playoffs again—if they don’t he could certainly be on his way out soon.