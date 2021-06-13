Cancel
LIGA - Sevilla willing to sign Sergio Ramos

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few months, there have been many rumors surrounding Sergio Ramos and his future at Real Madrid. The current contract of the 35-year-old Spanish defender ends at the beginning of July, and Los Blancos have not shown an intense interest to renew his contract. Now Spanish radio station esRadio, reports that Sevilla is interested to sign a 5-year-contract with their previous player. Julen Lopetegui has a good relationship with Real Madrid’s captain and counts on him as a key player for next season. However, Sergio Ramos is eager to continue his journey with Real Madrid, and still waits for Ancelotti’s decision. If Raphaël Varane decides to join Manchester United, Ancelotti will prefer to keep Ramos at Bernabéu.

