MLB

Pirates' Wil Crowe: Gets Sunday start

 8 days ago

Crowe will start Sunday's series finale against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Crowe will take over the rotation spot vacated by Mitch Keller, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. The Pirates brought up Crowe in a corresponding move, and after he went unused out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Brewers, he'll now get the chance to pick up his eighth start of the season. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Crowe after he posted a 7.26 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 31 innings with the Pirates prior to being demoted to Triple-A for a brief spell.

MLBwbut.com

Pirates lose seventh game in a row despite solid outing from Crowe

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in their three-game series following a 5-2 victory Sunday. David Bednar took the loss in relief of Wil Crowe after he allowed three runs in the sixth inning. One of the runs was charged to Crowe, who left the game after pitching to one batter in the sixth. He allowed two runs on two hits in his outing. Crowe struck out eight and walked just one batter. The Pirates had 10 hits in the game, but also stranded 10 runners.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski Off to an Impressive Start

The Pittsburgh Pirates used the 31st overall pick in the 2020 Draft on a college arm. The right-hander is already showing why the team liked him. During the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft the Pittsburgh Pirates had a total of six selections: five rounds and a Competitive Balance selection. The team used their first round pick to select college hitter Nick Gonzales. Following that pick, the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted five straight pitchers.
MLBwcn247.com

Mets' McNeil expected to start rehab assignment by Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Mets manager Luis Rojas says he expects infielder Jeff McNeil to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. McNeil hasn’t played since May 16 because of a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .242 with three home runs and eight RBIs on the season, but he batted over .300 each of his first three years in the big leagues, and the injury-plagued Mets could certainly use him back. Rojas also said outfielder Michael Conforto is probably a couple weeks from starting his rehab assignment from a strained hamstring.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Five Under-the-Radar Prospects off to a Hot Start

Mar 1, 2019; Dunedin, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (90) throws to first base to retire Toronto Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Dunedin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of top prospects performing...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Collects two hits Sunday

Hayes went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. He's 7-for-18 with a double, triple and homer in four games since returning from a wrist injury. Hayes missed two months with the injury and suffered a similar injury two years ago, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Medical director Todd Tomczyk believes Hayes is past the wrist problems. "We did identify certain things that potentially could have led to the recurrent issue," Tomczyk said. "But based on that (the first injury) is two years removed and (Hayes) did have a full body of work last year, we're optimistic that this specific incur to his left wrist will not happen again."
MLBnumberfire.com

Dodgers-Pirates expected to start at 7:35pm ET Tuesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers-Pittsburgh Pirates game is expected to start at 7:35pm ET on Tuesday. First pitch was pushed back 30 minutes due to rain. Walker Buehler will pitch for the Dodgers and J.T. Brubaker will be on the bump for Pittsburgh. numberFire’s models project Buehler for 31.3 FanDuel points...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bligh Madris Off to a Strong Start at Triple-A

Outfield prospect Bligh Madris is off to a strong start at the Triple-A level since being promoted from Double-A Altoona by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft the Pittsburgh Pirates selected outfielder Bligh Madris. The let-handed hitting Madris, a friend of the Rum Bunter Podcast, has long been an under-the-radar Pirate prospect. Now he is closing in on his MLB debut.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Not starting Thursday

Moran (hand) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Moran exited Wednesday's game after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench in Thursday's series finale. Erik Gonzalez will take over at first base and bat sixth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Max Kranick Puts Together his Best Triple-A Start

The Pittsburgh Pirates desperately need some of their pitching prospects to take steps forward. This includes a former 11th round pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted right handed pitcher Max Kranick in the 11th round of the the 2016 Draft. Kranick was considered a high upside arm that could have gone well before the 11th round. Of course, with certain signing bonus rules, the Pittsburgh Pirates were able to give him the bonus number he was looking to receive.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Waste Strong Start from Tyler Anderson in Loss

Despite a strong start from Tyler Anderson the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night making it 12 straight losses against the Dodgers. Some times in sports teams go through a rut against another team. Right now, the Pittsburgh Pirates are stuck in one hell of a rut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night, the Pirates have now lost 12 straight games against the Dodgers and 19 of their last 21.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wil Myers sitting for Padres Monday

The San Diego Padres did not list Wil Myers in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wil Myers will sit Monday night while Brian O'Grady starts in right field and bats seventh. Myers is projected to make 333 more plate appearances this season, with 17 home runs,...
MLBrecordargusnews.com

Urias gets ninth win as Dodgers top Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big league career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win on Thursday. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer […]
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Loses third straight start

Kuhl (0-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Saturday. Kuhl was spotted a four-run lead in the second inning, but he ultimately gave it all back and then some before he was pulled in the fourth. Reliever Clay Holmes allowed an inherited runner to score, which tacked the sixth run on Kuhl's line. The right-hander has had little success in 2021 with a 6.52 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 23:21 K:BB across 29 innings. His next start is expected to be against Cleveland during next weekend's series.
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Tony Santillan to be called up to start for the Reds on Sunday

Tony Santillan is being called up to make his Major League League debut on Sunday. Manager David Bell made the announcement on Friday afternoon in his pre-game afternoon zoom session with the local media. Santillan will be taking over the spot in the rotation vacated by Sonny Gray who was placed on the injured list earlier this week after suffering a groin injury during his last start.
MLBnumberfire.com

Red Sox starting Kevin Plawecki at catcher on Sunday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is batting eighth in Sunday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Plawecki will start behind the plate after Christian Vazquez was rested against their division competition. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Robbie Ray, our models project Plawecki to score 7.4 FanDuel points...
MLBnumberfire.com

Niko Goodrum starting Sunday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers utility-man Niko Goodrum is batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Goodrum will handle shortstop duties after Isaac Paredes was moved to third base and Harold Castro was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Goodrum to score...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jed Lowrie starting for Athletics on Sunday

Oakland Athletics infieldre Jed Lowrie is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowrie is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order against Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Lowrie for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
BaseballCBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Not starting Sunday

Murphy is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Murphy will get his second day off in three days, with Jose Godoy set to bat ninth and catch Logan Gilbert in the series finale.