Pirates' Wil Crowe: Gets Sunday start
Crowe will start Sunday's series finale against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Crowe will take over the rotation spot vacated by Mitch Keller, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. The Pirates brought up Crowe in a corresponding move, and after he went unused out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Brewers, he'll now get the chance to pick up his eighth start of the season. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Crowe after he posted a 7.26 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 31 innings with the Pirates prior to being demoted to Triple-A for a brief spell.www.cbssports.com