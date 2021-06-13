Pirates' Wil Crowe: Gets Sunday start

Hayes went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. He's 7-for-18 with a double, triple and homer in four games since returning from a wrist injury. Hayes missed two months with the injury and suffered a similar injury two years ago, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Medical director Todd Tomczyk believes Hayes is past the wrist problems. "We did identify certain things that potentially could have led to the recurrent issue," Tomczyk said. "But based on that (the first injury) is two years removed and (Hayes) did have a full body of work last year, we're optimistic that this specific incur to his left wrist will not happen again."