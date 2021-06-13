A ‘Ted’ TV Series Is Headed to Peacock
It’s a great time to have made something in Hollywood that’s open to more sequels or spinoffs. Streaming services are popping up everywhere, and they all want their own flagship movies and series featuring familiar characters audiences already love. Case in point: Peacock — which has already developed new versions of Saved By the Bell and Psych and is prepping a MacGruber television show is now also making a Ted series, based on the films by Seth MacFarlane about a talking teddy bear.103gbfrocks.com