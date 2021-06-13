Cancel
UEFA

SERIE A - Juventus, Ronaldo may stay because his family loves Turin

nigeriasoccernet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is one of the biggest key of this transfer market window not only for Juventus but for the all European soccer. When he joined Juventus back in 2018 it looks something unreal but after 3 years Cristiano may leave to look for another lucrative contract or for new competitions to win. This would be his last year of the 4 years contract he signed in 2018. As of now it is really impossible to see what will happen but Massimo Pavan from Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Ronaldo's family may play a huge role on his decision and his family love the life in Torino. Supposedly last year was a down year for the Portuguese striker but he still was able to score 36 goals in 44 games played between all the competitions.

