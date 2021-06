In a previous post I outlined the minimum actions we need from Government in order to give us a fighting chance of having a sustainable workforce. Since then numerous sectors and businesses have made it crystal clear that they are facing the same labour crisis as us – the ongoing loss of non-UK workers and the inability to replace them, whether with UK or non-UK labour. Poultry is half the meat we eat in this country and demand for our quality British produce has rarely been higher. Yet the birds we are growing are 5% to 10% down since Easter simply because we do not have the people to process them.