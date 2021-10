The African MMA scene is heating up, and Muay Thai is adding it’s own contributions to that growth. Thaiholics Fight Promotions (TFP) is a Muay Thai promotion based in Cape Town, South Africa. Although the promotion has had events in the past, they are going through somewhat of a rebrand. On October 2nd, they put on their premiere event, which was appropriately named The Reload. The event even had a vacant championship bout as the main event of the evening. That event was a success which saw Gomba be crowned the first WMO Welterweight African Champion, and had performance bonuses all around the card. TFP have now announced the name and date for their next event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO