Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Andy Burns: Collects first big-league hit

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Burns went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's loss to Texas. Burns reached on an infield single in the second inning for his first career major-league hit. The 30-year-old, whose only previous big-league experience was a 10-game stint with Toronto in 2016, also reached base via walk in the fourth frame. After the game got out of hand late, Burns was called upon to take the mound for the first time in his career. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 MLB Draft: Dodgers Big Board 1.0

Normally, the MLB Draft would have either happened or would be happening this week. However, MLB has pushed it to the All-Star break, which makes a lot of sense. So, for the fives of you waiting for draft coverage with bated breath, you’ve had to wait just a little longer.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Free Dodgers Tickets Available To First 1,000 Fans Vaccinated At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a small coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination clinic will be opened in the center field plaza at Dodger Stadium for the team’s June 11-16 homestand. The setup is in partnership with the Office of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Fire Department and MLB/s Vaccinate at the Plate Program.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Back in lineup at first base

Muncy (ankle) will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Just as manager Dave Roberts suggested would be the case, Muncy will return to the starting nine for the series finale after the Dodgers elected to hold the 30-year-old out of action for Wednesday's 2-1 win to receive some extra maintenance for his sore right ankle. Though Muncy is expected to fill a regular role moving forward, he still has yet to regain full lateral mobility due to the ankle issue, so the Dodgers will likely limit him to playing first base for the time being. Muncy previously made 15 starts at second base this season.
Los Angeles, CAchatsports.com

Rangers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Andy Burns Makes Team Debut

After routing the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to five games and take another series. Trevor Bauer takes the mound in his 14th start of the season and he’ll work to improve upon his most recent outing against the Atlanta Braves. Through six innings his last time out, Bauer allowed three runs on a season-high six hits. He tied a season high with four walks.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Two extra-base hits

Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, an additional run and a strikeout at Los Angeles triumphed over Texas 12-1 Friday. Smith doubled to lead off the third and scored on a Gavin Lux double before launching a solo home run to left off reliver Hyeon-Jong Yang the next inning. The homer was Smith's first since May 20 as his OPS has fallen from .879 to .831 in that time.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Sign LHP Vidal Nuño to a Minor League Deal

The Dodgers are once again adding to their bullpen depth at the minor league level. Andrew Friedman has made several moves over the last few weeks with many of them paying off. Phil Bickford and Nate Jones are 2 guys that emerged from the minor league to make an immediate impact.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers’ three hits are enough in win over Phillies

The Dodgers recorded only three hits on the night. Luckily for them, that was more than enough. Will Smith and Chris Taylor each hit a home run, as LA took down the Phillies, 3-1. Through the first 3 2⁄3 innings, the Dodgers had failed to record a hit off Spencer...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Roster: Andy Burns Called Up, Mitch White Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Andy Burns and optioned Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Dennis Santana was designated for assignment in order to add Burns to the 40-man roster. Burns joins the Dodgers as they again are facing more injury concerns after Max Muncy...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers add INF Andy Burns to roster amid injury concerns

In the wake of injuries to both infielder Max Muncy and outfielder Cody Bellinger on Friday, the Dodgers selected the contract of infielder Andy Burns from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Neither Muncy (side) or Bellinger (hamstring) have been placed in the injured list, as of yet, with Burns taking...
MLBbluzz.org

Infielder Andy Burns’ first start ends on the mound after Rangers pour on

Dodger infielder Andy Burns got his first Major League hit Saturday night. He couldn’t have anticipated he’d allow one, too. Burns’ first career start began at second base and ended on the mound in a 12–1 defeat to the Rangers on a night the Dodgers allowed season highs in runs and hits (17). Roberts surprised Burns with the news during a mound visit in the ninth inning after the Rangers padded their expanding lead with two runs off reliever Nate Jones to start the frame.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Rangers 12, Dodgers 1: Trevor Bauer allows season-high in hits & runs, plus lineup stifled, but at least Andy Burns pitched

—— Bauer comes into tonight scuffling a bit compared to his excellent start to the season, having a 3.86 ERA over 18.2 innings in his last three starts. More important than those raw results are the 15 strikeouts with nine walks and five homers allowed. Obviously a lot of attention is being paid to him now due to the whole ball doctoring mess as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Andy Burns: Starting Saturday

Burns is starting at second base and batting seventh Saturday against the Rangers. Burns was called up to the Dodgers earlier Saturday and he'll get a chance to start during his first game with the team. The 30-year-old hasn't played in the big leagues since going hitless in seven plate appearances with Toronto in 2016.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Andy Burns Credits Perseverance For MLB Return

Prior to Saturday’s contest against the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of Andy Burns and optioned Mitch White to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Dennis Santana was designated for assignment to make room for Burns on the 40-man roster. Burns provides the Dodgers some much needed depth as...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Zach McKinstry: Tallies two hits in win

McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies. McKinstry singled his first time up and then roped an RBI double to the gap in right-center field and eventually came around to score as well. The 26-year-old has two multi-hit performances in his last three games but his slashing just .212/.270/.273 with seven hits, seven RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base in 13 games since returning from the injured list May 29.
MLBallfans.co

Dodgers shut out for the first time in 140 games

Zack Wheeler proved too much for the Dodgers to handle, dropping the series finale to the Phillies, 2-0 on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The loss snapped a franchise-record streak of 139 games without the Dodgers being shutout. The last time they didn’t score a run was September 14, 2019.
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers call up infielder Andy Burns

The Dodgers selected the contract of infielder Andy Burns from Triple-A Oklahoma City, designated right-hander pitcher Dennis Santana for assignment and optioned right-handed pitcher Mitch White. Burns, a former 11th-round pick of the Blue Jays, was slashing .330/.427/.598 with five home runs and seven stolen bases in 30 games with...
MLBDodger Insider

Dodgers suffer first shutout defeat since 2019

Fresh off Reopening Day at Dodger Stadium, when his late-inning go-ahead homer gave 52,078 fans a reason to stay on their feet, Mookie Betts was prepped to play the role of hero once again with his family in attendance on his jersey giveaway night. But it wasn’t meant to be in the Dodgers’ first shutout defeat since Sept. 14, 2019.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Visit League Worst Diamondbacks

After a six-game homestand, the Dodgers will begin a six-game road trip, all against against division opponents. First up will be the Arizona Diamondbacks, who the Dodgers previously swept last month. In a year in when the National League West Division has three of the best teams in the majors,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Chris Taylor hitting second for Dodgers against Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taylor has been bumped up in the order to take on the Pirates' southpaw. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run as the No. 6 batter during Tuesday's win over the Pirates.