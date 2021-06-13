Dodgers' Andy Burns: Collects first big-league hit

Muncy (ankle) will start at first base and bat second Thursday against the Pirates, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Just as manager Dave Roberts suggested would be the case, Muncy will return to the starting nine for the series finale after the Dodgers elected to hold the 30-year-old out of action for Wednesday's 2-1 win to receive some extra maintenance for his sore right ankle. Though Muncy is expected to fill a regular role moving forward, he still has yet to regain full lateral mobility due to the ankle issue, so the Dodgers will likely limit him to playing first base for the time being. Muncy previously made 15 starts at second base this season.