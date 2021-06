PCM hosted West Marshall on both diamonds Monday night. The Mustangs softball team cruised to a 13-1 victory in four innings, while the baseball team fell to the Trojans 3-1. The Mustangs put on a clinic offensively on the softball diamond and five players had multiple hits in the game. Joslin Briles went 3-3, smacking her third homer of the season, while racking up four RBIs and three runs scored. RaeAnn Duinink was 2-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Belle Hudnut, Paige Steenhoek, and Sidney Shaver all added two base hits apiece as well as a RBI.