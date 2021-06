Have you ever asked yourself this question? Am I happy?. Surprising to me how many of my clients never ask themselves this question. I appreciate why so many people avoid this question but pretending you’re life is ok is not going to improve your situation. A big clue to whether you’re happy or not will certainly be evident in your daily life. If you find yourself binge eating, drinking to excess, angry, or numbing the pain with some other kind of addiction, then it may well be time, to be honest with yourself.