Who’s Kendall Jenner relationship in 2021, you ask? It might appear to be individuals are at all times attempting to pair her off with somebody new (and well-known), however this time, it isn’t faux information — Kendall is certainly relationship very tall and very cute Phoenix Suns basketball participant Devin Booker! The pair lately went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 — which is an enormous deal as a result of Kendall is fairly non-public about her relationship life — however the rumors about these two have circled since 2020.