My crazy quest on the trail of a hero
In July 1849, overpowered by superior French forces, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Italy’s legendary revolutionary hero, was forced to abandon his defence of the short-lived Republic of Rome. Nevertheless, he refused to surrender. Under cover of night, riding beside his pregnant wife, Anita, he led 4,000 volunteers to continue the struggle for national independence in the countryside. Hounded by the French and Austrian armies, the Garibaldini marched hundreds of miles through Umbria and Tuscany before finally crossing the Apennines – Italy’s mountainous spine – in a dramatic race to reach the Adriatic and the independent Republic of Venice before their pursuers.www.telegraph.co.uk