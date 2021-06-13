Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

My crazy quest on the trail of a hero

By Tim Parks
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 1849, overpowered by superior French forces, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Italy’s legendary revolutionary hero, was forced to abandon his defence of the short-lived Republic of Rome. Nevertheless, he refused to surrender. Under cover of night, riding beside his pregnant wife, Anita, he led 4,000 volunteers to continue the struggle for national independence in the countryside. Hounded by the French and Austrian armies, the Garibaldini marched hundreds of miles through Umbria and Tuscany before finally crossing the Apennines – Italy’s mountainous spine – in a dramatic race to reach the Adriatic and the independent Republic of Venice before their pursuers.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popes#Volunteers#Tuscany#Santa Maria#French#Austrian#Apennines#Church#Italian#La Madonna Del Velo#Ospedale#The Orvieto Duomo#Siennese#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Amazon
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Sciencemetafilter.com

It is but a quest.

Because many of us like a time sink: Hermeticism: the nexus between science, philosophy and spirit has been a font of Art over the ages. As Above, So Below. (Hermeticism Previously) posted by adamvasco (8 comments total) 39 users marked this as a favorite. I love this site! This is...
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

The Curious Symbolism of Horses in Literature and Myth

Horses have been the close and useful companions and servants of humans for many millennia, and over that time they have become associated with a number of symbolic properties. But what is the symbolic significance of the horse in literature and mythology?. Let’s take a closer look at the symbolism...
Animalsscoopcube.com

We finally know why cats were worshiped in ancient Egypt

The passion of the people of ancient Egypt for cats is no longer a secret. But why this admiration for cats? Well, a group of archaeologists took a serious look at the question: they then made some amazing discoveries that could explain this worship. They then made several interesting hypotheses.
Scienceledburyreporter.co.uk

Metal detectorist finds treasure trove on Herefordshire farm

A MEDIEVAL gold finger ring which was found at a Herefordshire farm has been classed as treasure. The ring, which it is believed dates back to between the 12th and 14th century, was found by a metal detector enthusiast at a farm west of Ledbury on June 28, 202. An...
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
outsidemagazine

My Quest to Bulletproof Myself Against Injury

A few years ago, I went for a run with my girlfriend in the foothills outside our home in Santa Fe. It was early June, after work, and we planned to run for an hour or so, hoping to catch the evening light as the sun fell below the Jemez Mountains. We were going to take it easy. I was tapering for what would be my first 100-mile race a few weeks later. I had recently clocked my first 80- and 100-mile weeks after progressively building mileage over six months. I was 30 years old.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Miyu Adapts Haruki Murakami Stories With Novel Animation Technique in ‘Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman’

Speaking before a rapt audience at the Annecy Film Festival on Friday, director Pierre Földes, producers Tanguy Olivier and Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, and artists from France’s Miyu Productions premiered work in progress footage from Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” a 2D animated adaptation of a handful of Haruki Murakami stories that looks to translate the Japanese author’s idiosyncratic style as no feature has to date.
Woonsocket, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Lawrence: Memories of my father, a gentle hero

Richard Lawrence is the senior athletic director at Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket. I have a few heroes in my life. In that uncrowded field is my father. Though he has been gone for 10 years, I still think of him often. This is particularly so as we celebrate Father’s Day.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Discovery Of Skeleton In Shackles Identified As Rare Example Of Roman-Era Slavery

Archaeologists are certain that the remains belong to a Roman-era slave but can only speculate about why someone buried him in shackles. As workers in Rutland, England, cleared land for a conservatory, they came across an alarming find — a skeleton in shackles. Although the bones turned out to be over 1,000 years old, archaeologists call the discovery “desperately grim.” They say that the shackled skeleton is a rare example of slavery in Roman-era Britain.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

The Becoming of Italo Calvino

“Every choice has an obverse, that is to say a renunciation,” the narrator of “The Castle of Crossed Destinies,” a shapeshifting late novel by Italo Calvino, observes. If this man is right—and he seems wise, if often visited by a strange turbulence—then we are constantly inflicting violence of a metaphysical nature. We go about our lives smothering possibilities and knifing alternatives, slashing at the fabric of reality itself. By trade, the narrator tells us, he is a fiction writer; he understands what it means to impose his will. One imagines him killing off subpar versions of his characters, littering the forks in his narrative with corpses. His off-kilter energy, which the novel itself shares—is it a shudder of reluctance, or a thrill of pleasure?
Restaurantssecretldn.com

This Magical Peter Pan-Themed Afternoon Tea Will Transport You To Neverland

Aqua Shard’s Peter Pan Afternoon Tea is the perfect place for any lost boys (or girls) out there. A wise young man once said “to live would be an awfully big adventure” – and you can definitely live your best life at this Peter Pan afternoon tea! Aqua Shard’s afternoon tea experience is perfect for anyone who fancies a trip to the enchanting world of Neverland. Head to the 31st floor of The Shard to enjoy panoramic views of the iconic London skyline, an irresistible menu, and a trip down memory lane. [Featured image: @aquashard]
CarsTelegraph

How lockdown and nostalgia could save iconic British cars from scrapheap

Iconic but "unexceptional" British cars are at risk of becoming extinct, analysts have found – but there are hopes that nostalgia will save classic 80s models from the scrapheap. Austin Montegos, Maestros and Metros are among the most at risk of disappearing from driveways, according to an analysis by the...
LifestyleTelegraph

10 British holidays with availability this July or August

We round up the best holidays to book now with availability this July or August - because it’s never too late for a great British escape. Can you combine the gentility of a country house hotel with the buzz of a holiday park? Down Hall believes so. From July 16, it is partnering with children’s party planners Sharky & George to offer the Sharky & George Adventure Club. Each day from 10am-12.30pm and 1.30-4pm, parents can indulge in a little peace and quiet – and perhaps a champagne afternoon tea or a spa treatment – while the youngsters test out a raft of activities, from French cricket to lip-syncing battles. Down Hall sits within 110 acres of gardens and woodland, ideal for dog walks; four-legged companions are welcome. Sharky & George Adventure Sessions are £35 per child and must be booked as part of an overnight stay.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Samson Kambalu: New Liberia; Pre-Raphaelites: Drawings & Watercolours – review

Kambalu, a Malawian fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford, tears a strip off Britain’s colonial legacy. And precision is all for the pre-Raphaelites. A black man in a hat walks out of an arched doorway in an Oxford college. His movements are strange, stilted as a figure in some early silent movie. But at least he is walking forwards, or so it seems. Tourists part around him, staring, awkward, but they are all walking backwards in the quadrangle – out of step with the professor and his times. For the film is called Don (2020), and the black man is the Oxford professor.
Scienceinews.co.uk

Gold coin dating back to the Black Death found by a metal detectorist

A “very rare” Edward III gold coin lost in the wake of the Black Death has been discovered by a metal detectorist. The 23-carat leopard was found near Reepham, Norfolk, alongside another gold coin from a few years later. The unusual coin, worth three shillings at the time, was one...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

An Archaeology Student Out For A Walk Just Accidentally Discovered The Oldest Animal Carvings In Scotland

The prehistoric drawings clearly depict five red deer, including two with fully-grown antlers. They predate any similar images of animals by about 2,000 years. A Scottish archaeology student accidentally made the discovery of a lifetime while taking an evening walk. Hamish Fenton was cutting through Kilmartin Glen, a prehistoric Scottish landmark known for its mound tombs and geometric carvings, when he thought to look inside a cairn tomb on the outskirts of the ancient site.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Archeologists Unearth ‘Exceptionally High’ Number Of Decapitated Bodies At Roman Burial Site In England

The burial sites at Knobb's Farm indicate that the Romans turned to harsh punishments to keep their British subjects in line in the third century. Ancient Romans left a mark on present-day Britain. Crumbling stone walls across the island speak to their once-vast empire. But a cemetery uncovered in Cambridgeshire highlights another legacy of Roman rule — its brutality. Here, archeologists discovered a high number of decapitated skeletons, likely belonging to people who somehow offended their conquerers.
WorldTelegraph

No masks in the mosh pit as Download Festival rocks post-Covid Britain

For anyone seeking proof that the country is emerging at last from under the cloud of the pandemic, it’s hard to beat the sight of hundreds of rock fans moshing together. As the Glasgow quartet Twin Atlantic brought to a close their Saturday evening slot at the Download Festival – the first weekend-long event of its kind since the start of the pandemic – the crowd crashing into each like dodgems included a woman dressed as a dinosaur and a bearded man kitted out as Snow White. They were among the 10,000 attendees who (regardless of their vaccine status, but all in possession of a negative Covid test) were, for 72 hours, freed from the hands-space-and-face constraints of the outside world at this government-sanctioned pilot festival.
The Guardian

Country diary: the wildflower meadow is a riot of colour and diversity

England basks under a ridge of high pressure, the June day is hot and humid, and the meadow smells faintly of honey and vanilla. During the long winter months, this patch of land was as nondescript as any other; now it is a crowded multicoloured galaxy of plant life, shimmering as if under some kind of spell.