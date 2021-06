For years now, the mockumentary exploits of pirate radio station Kurupt FM have been one of the funniest things on TV – and now, after five series on the BBC, the People Just Do Nothing crew are heading to Tokyo for their first feature film: People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. Having discovered that a Japanese TV show is using one of Kurupt FM’s tracks, the crew heads out East – but will they break Japan, or will Japan break them? In the new issue of Empire, star and co-writer Asim Chaudhry writes an exclusive account of the shoot, heading into the hustle and bustle of one of the fastest-moving cities in the world.