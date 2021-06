Muncy (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy injured his ankle while running to first base during Friday's game against Atlanta. The injury forced him out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday, though he did get an at-bat as a pinch hitter during the series finale. Per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, manager Dave Roberts said Muncy's lateral mobility is still a bit hindered by the ankle issue, so he will not be an option to play second base during the series in Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, the slugger will return to the lineup Tuesday at first base.