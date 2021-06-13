Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Reds transferred Senzel (knee) to the 60-day injured list Sunday. Senzel's last appearance for the Reds came May 17. He underwent surgery on his left knee a week and a half later, prompting the club to target the All-Star break for his return to action. His move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't be available for the first couple of games after the break, but Senzel's timeline to return shouldn't be dramatically altered by the transaction. Aristides Aquino (wrist) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, and he'll likely serve as a reserve outfielder behind everyday starters Jesse Winker, Nick Castellanos and Tyler Naquin.www.cbssports.com