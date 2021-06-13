Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL

Pivetta allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Monday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision. Pivetta made it through the first three innings unscathed before surrendering one run in the fourth and another in the fifth on a solo blast to center. Had he managed to record one more out, he would have qualified for the victory, but instead, Hirokazu Sawamura was credited with the win. Pivetta struggled in his last two starts to close out May (eight earned runs allowed across 11 innings), but he's back on track in June, holding the opposition to four runs while fanning 15 in 10.2 frames since.