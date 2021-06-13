Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds transferred Senzel (knee) to the 60-day injured list Sunday. Senzel's last appearance for the Reds came May 17. He underwent surgery on his left knee a week and a half later, prompting the club to target the All-Star break for his return to action. His move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't be available for the first couple of games after the break, but Senzel's timeline to return shouldn't be dramatically altered by the transaction. Aristides Aquino (wrist) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, and he'll likely serve as a reserve outfielder behind everyday starters Jesse Winker, Nick Castellanos and Tyler Naquin.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Nick Senzel
Person
Aristides Aquino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Injured List#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Aristides Aquino rejoins Cincinnati Reds after injury; Nick Senzel out until July 17

The Cincinnati Reds already rank third in the National League in homers this season and they just added a major power bat to their bench. Aristides Aquino was activated from the 60-day injured list before Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Outfielder Mark Payton was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Aquino on the 26-man active roster and Nick Senzel was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Aquino on the 40-man roster.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds news: Nick Senzel unlikely to return until August

The hits just keep on coming for the Cincinnati Reds former first-round pick Nick Senzel. The 25-year-old will likely be out of action until August after the team moved Senzel from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL. This isn’t surprising, both in that Senzel is on the injured...
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Nick Senzel: Outfielder or Infielder?

In late May, the Cincinnati Reds Utility Man, Nick Senzel, underwent knee surgery that would sideline him for at least four weeks. The term “utility man” is often used to describe Senzel, as he has played centerfield, second base and third base this year for the Reds. Throughout his collegiate...
MLBChico Enterprise-Record

How the SF Giants shifted their 2021 expectations in fewer than 60 games

In the moments following a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked if he wanted to reflect on what his first-place team has already accomplished this season. The Giants will play their 60th game of the season Tuesday, and after only playing 60...
MLBMLB

Glasnow to 60-day IL; Rays get Mike Ford

The Rays on Thursday acquired infielder Mike Ford from the Yankees for a player to be named and cash, and they transferred ace Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Collin McHugh was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Glasnow was a contender for the...
MLBOver the Monster

Game 60 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Marlins

The Red Sox are flying high right now, having just completed a three-game sweep on the road against the Yankees. They were supposed to be able to follow that series up with a day off, but weather got in the way last weekend. Last Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins was rained out, and they make it up tonight. It’ll be Nick Pivetta going up against Pablo López. First pitch is set for 5:10 PM ET.
BaseballCBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Transferred to 60-day IL

Haggerty (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Haggerty has been sidelined since May 24 due to right shoulder inflammation, and he still doesn't have a clear timetable to return. He won't be eligible to return until at least late July, while his move to the 60-day IL is part of a shuffle to make room for Shed Long (shin), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Falls one out short of victory

Pivetta allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Monday against the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision. Pivetta made it through the first three innings unscathed before surrendering one run in the fourth and another in the fifth on a solo blast to center. Had he managed to record one more out, he would have qualified for the victory, but instead, Hirokazu Sawamura was credited with the win. Pivetta struggled in his last two starts to close out May (eight earned runs allowed across 11 innings), but he's back on track in June, holding the opposition to four runs while fanning 15 in 10.2 frames since.
MLBBoston Globe

Game 60: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

MARLINS (25-33): TBA. Pitching: RHP Pablo López (1-3, 2.82 ERA) Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.77 ERA) Marlins vs. Pivetta: Aguilar 0-1, Alfaro 1-2, Berti 1-4, Brinson 1-9, Cooper 0-1, Dickerson 4-7, Duvall 2-7, Díaz 0-2, León 2-4, Marte 2-6, Sierra 2-3. Red Sox vs. López: Has not faced any...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Scott Alexander: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Dodgers transferred Alexander (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Tony Gonsolin (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates. Alexander, whose last appearance out of the Los Angeles bullpen came on May 1 before he was shut down with left shoulder inflammation, will now remain sidelined until at least early July.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Placed on 60-day injured list

Madrigal was placed on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring Thursday. Madrigal was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness after he was hurt while running to first base in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old will miss at least two months while he recovers, and surgery hasn't been ruled out. Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia should see increased time at second base going forward, while Brian Goodwin's contract was selected by the White Sox in a corresponding move.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox put Nick Madrigal on 60-day IL with torn hamstring

The Chicago White Sox put second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a torn hamstring. Season-ending surgery is a possibility, general manager Rick Hahn said. An MRI revealed a complete tear of one tendon and a partial tear in another. Madrigal, 24, suffered the injury in...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds put RHP Sonny Gray (groin) on 10-day IL

The Cincinnati Reds put starting pitcher Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right groin strain. The team recalled right-handed pitcher Art Warren from Triple-A Louisville. Gray left his start Tuesday prior to the start of the fourth inning. The right-hander felt a pull in his right...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Nick Castellanos: Productive in Wednesday's victory

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk Wednesday against the Brewers. Castellanos registered his first RBI in his last 10 games on a double in the second inning. He added to his productive effort by scoring multiple runs in a game for the first time since May 15. Castellanos recently had a 21-game hitting streak snapped, though he's collected one hit in each of his two contests since. For the season, he has an excellent .355/.412/.622 line with 12 home runs, 39 runs scored and 33 RBI across 238 plate appearances.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers place Yoshi Tsutsugo on injured list, transfer Scott Alexander to 60-day IL

The Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin off the injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, giving them a full, five-man starting rotation for the first time in five weeks. Yoshi Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain to make room on the active roster. But because Gonsolin was on the 60-day injured list the Dodgers needed to make room on the 40-man roster as well.
MLBBleacher Report

Reds' Sonny Gray Placed on 10-Day IL with Groin Injury

The Cincinnati Reds announced they placed pitcher Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right groin strain. They recalled pitcher Art Warren from Triple-A in a corresponding move. This is a concerning setback for the 31-year-old, who has been blighted by injuries in the past and...
MLBMLB

Madrigal (hamstring) placed on 60-day IL

CHICAGO -- Thursday’s pregame media session for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn focused on a topic becoming all too familiar during the 2021 season: a significant injury to a core player from this American League Central-leading squad, with second baseman Nick Madrigal becoming the unfortunate subject in this instance.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nick Pivetta faces challenge as Red Sox battle Blue Jays

Nick Pivetta will try to stay unbeaten at Fenway Park as the Boston Red Sox host hot-hitting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon. Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA) is 3-0 with a 3.72 ERA in seven starts at...
MLBdecaturradio.com

Cubs Place Alzolay On 10-Day IL

The Cubs are hoping that placing Adbert Alzolay on the ten-day injured list will give him time to let a nagging blister heal. The blister on his right middle finger has been an issue for the young starter for two starts. The club also recalled pitcher Kohl Stewart from Triple-A Iowa, activated pitcher Alec Mills from the ten-day IL and optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Iowa.