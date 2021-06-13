Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Suffers loss Saturday

It's now June 11, which gives us just over two months worth of data on the 2021 MLB season. At this point we should have a pretty good idea on a player's outlook -- or should we? Eduardo Rodriguez remains one of the more confounding starting pitchers to this point. On the surface, he's been awful. He put up another clunker on the Thursday and now has a 7.58 ERA over his last eight starts. That's a pretty big sample! All the while, he's still getting a good amount of strikeouts, he's limiting walks and has a 3.44 xFIP. Is he a clear drop? It depends. I would drop him for Luis Severino, Tarik Skubal or Mike Minor. I would not do it for Tucker Davidson, Logan Gilbert or Austin Gomber.