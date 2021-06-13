Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Belts eighth homer

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies. Sanchez got New York on the board with a solo homer off Vince Velasquez in the second inning and later drove in Aaron Judge with a single in the eighth. While the backstop is hitting just .224/.333/.421 on the campaign, he's been better of late, going 15-for-43 with three doubles and three homers dating back to May 27.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Sanchez, Andujar and all the Yankee news in one place

New York Yankees start at 3 game series with the Minnesota Twins. With the New York Yankees‘ disastrous homestand going 2-5, they have dug themselves into a hole that is becoming increasingly more difficult to climb out of. If the Yankees can climb out, each new series becomes even more important that they take that series. One-third of the season’s games have already been played, and the Yankees after this homestand have slipped back to fourth place 6 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBgranthshala.com

Giancarlo Stanton blasts two homers in Yankees’ win

The iconic Target logo almost became a bull’s eye for Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday night. The first of Stanton’s two home runs—and the second of four long balls from the Yankees during their 9-6 win over the Twins—traveled 423 feet directly into center field and somewhere in the vicinity of the hard-to-reach logo. Landed. target area. Stanton’s five RBIs was his first in exactly a month, ending a 12-game drought on May 9.
MLBrotoballer.com

Gary Sanchez Goes Yard Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez hit the ball hard all night, as he ripped a 112 MPH lineout, then tacked on a 107.9 MPH single. The slugger capped off his strong day at the dish with a 406-foot home run, which left his bat at 101.6 MPH. Sanchez is heating up along with the weather, as his OPS has been steadily climbing since the calendar turned to June. He owns a .888 OPS with a home run and three doubles in six games in June and could be poised to continue this hot streak through the end of the month, given his career success in June.--Tim Capurso - RotoBaller.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Blasts fourth homer

Andujar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored Tuesday in a victory over Minnesota. Andujar played a key role in the Yankees' offense in the win, scoring the team's first run in the fifth inning and capping the evening with a 449-foot solo shot in the ninth. The 26-year-old has rediscovered his long-ball stroke of late, going deep four times in his past seven games. Prior to the power surge, Andujar had gone without a homer through his first 18 games covering 62 at-bats.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Twins lineups Wednesday: Gary Sanchez, Clint Frazier out; Miguel Andujar in left

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday. RHP Gerrit Cole will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday at Minnesota ... the 30-year-old will pitch on extended five days’ rest due to Monday’s team off day … last pitched on Thursday vs. Tampa Bay and took the loss in the Yankees’ 9-2 loss (5.0IP, 5H, 5ER, 2BB, 7K, 1HR) … according to Elias, his 104K through his first 12 starts are the most by any Yankees pitcher in his first 12 starts of a season, surpassing Al Downing’s 101K in 1963 … collected his 1,500th career strikeout (Brett Phillips swinging in the third) on 5/12 at Tampa Bay (in his 212th career game), becoming the second-fastest player (in terms of games) to reach the milestone (Randy Johnson - 206th career game) … was named the AL “Pitcher of the Month” for April after going 4-1 with a 1.43 ERA (37.2IP, 6ER) and 62K in six starts … in his first year with the Yankees in 2020, went 7-3 with two complete games and a 2.84 ERA (73.0IP, 53H, 27R/23ER, 17BB, 94K, 14HR) in 12 starts …the three-time All-Star (2018-19 with Houston, 2015 with Pittsburgh) has finished in the top-five of Cy Young Award voting four times (fourth in 2020, second in 2019, fifth in 2018, fourth in 2015) … his .194 opponents’ BA since joining the American League in 2018 is the second-lowest in AL history (min. 500.0IP) … his career 10.27 K/9.0IP ratio (1,534K/1,343.2IP) is the eighth-highest in Major League history (min. 1,000.0IP) … was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (28th overall) of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign and went on to play at UCLA for three seasons (2009-11) … was the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the 15th pitcher (and 11th right-hander) to be chosen first … is the fifth player selected first overall to play for the Yankees, joining Alex Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry, Tim Foli and Ron Blomberg.
MLBNewsday

Yankees' Gary Sanchez appears close to regaining role of starting catcher

MINNEAPOLIS – Don’t look now, but it appears Gary Sanchez is on the verge of re-assuming his role as the unquestioned starting catcher of the Yankees. While Kyle Higashioka was back in the lineup Wednesday night serving as Gerrit Cole’s personal catcher, it has been Sanchez getting the majority of time behind the plate of late.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

4 Yankees observations: Bad look for Gerrit Cole, Gary Sanchez on fire, more

MINNEAPOLIS — The bass boomed all around Aaron Boone. As the Yankees’ manager spoke to reporters, his players partied in the clubhouse next to him. They had good reason. Their 8-4 win over the Twins at Target Field snapped a four-game losing streak that was made that much worse because it contained a sweep by the hated Red Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Gary Sánchez needs to continue to remain in the Yankees lineup

Last season was most certainly one to forget for Gary Sánchez. In 49 games, he hit .147/.253/.365 with a 68 wRC+ and -0.1 fWAR. As a result, it’s fair to say that a large group of fans were ready to wave the white flag on the now 28-year-old catcher, and possibly rightfully so. However, Sánchez has quietly worked his way back to a more than serviceable backstop — especially with his bat — and deserves to continue to remain in the lineup for the Bombers.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Secures eighth hold

Loaisiga earned the hold against Minnesota on Thursday, retiring all five batters he faced without registering any strikeouts. The right-hander entered with two aboard and one out in the fifth inning. He retired both batters he faced to eliminate the threat, then breezed through a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth frame. Loaisiga ranks second on the Yankees with eight holds this season while posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings. He has also notched a pair of saves.
MLBMLB

Yankees slug 4 homers as Cole cruises

Gerrit Cole responded to the ongoing debate over “sticky stuff” with a nine-strikeout performance, while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton stole the show with thunderous swings as the Yankees posted a 9-6 victory over the Twins on Wednesday evening at Target Field. • Box score. Following a week in which...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jeff Passan drops bomb about NYY’s potential trade deadline plans

If the New York Yankees win and Gleyber Torres makes an error, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position is fleeting and we move on. If the New York Yankees get swept by the Detroit Tigers and Gleyber Torres makes two insane errors in the series finale and then follows that up with an 0-for-4 performance with an error against the Tampa Bay Rays the very next day, the discussion about his future at the shortstop position then shifts to potential candidates the team can acquire at the trade deadline to fix the problem.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs 15th homer

Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in a 9-6 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. The slugger gave New York a quick lead, slamming a solo shot to left field in the first inning. He also doubled to lead off the third and came around to score on Giancarlo Stanton's three-run homer. Judge's 15 homers on the season are tied for seventh-most in MLB.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Breaks homer drought

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and double in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies. LeMahieu pulled the Yankees into a 7-7 tie with a three-run homer off Hector Neris in the ninth inning. The clutch long ball broke a 29-game drought without a homer for the infielder, which dated back to May 7. He'll look to build off his big day at the plate as he seeks to improve on a .257/.332/.340 slash line going forward.
MLBHastings Tribune

Gary Sanchez delivers off bench, hits go-ahead home run to lift Yankees over Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gary Sanchez had not caught Gerrit Cole since opening day. The Yankee ace had made it clear that he preferred backup catcher Kyle Higashioka last year and it carried over to this season. So, even with his offense making small steps toward a turnaround, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he didn’t really think about having his hottest hitter in the lineup.