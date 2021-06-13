Cancel
Half who said they definitely wouldn’t get a Covid vaccine have since had one

firstwordpharma.com
 10 days ago

Half (52 per cent) of those who said they would definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine when asked back in November/December 2020 have now done so, indicating that many people’s hesitancy has disappeared since the UK's vaccine rollout began, according to a new study. Among people who said they were...

www.firstwordpharma.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Ethnic Minorities#Coronavirus Vaccine#King S College London#The University Of Bristol#Muslims#Anglicans#Astrazeneca#Nhs
