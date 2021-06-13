Cancel
Janssen Announces Results from Phase 3 MAIA Study Showing Significant Overall Survival Benefits for Treatment with DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Transplant Ineligible

firstwordpharma.com
 10 days ago

After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed; data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. Raritan, N.J., June 12, 2021 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson...

www.firstwordpharma.com
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results From Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 In Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") who either have ring sideroblasts ("RS positive") or do not have ring sideroblasts ("non-RS") and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data From Phase 1b Study Of EDP-514, A Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Core Inhibitor, In Viremic Chronic HBV Patients

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Report, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced positive data from the first two dose cohorts of its Phase 1b study of EDP-514 in viremic chronic HBV patients who were not being treated with a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NUC). The data demonstrated that EDP-514, Enanta's novel class II oral HBV core inhibitor, was safe and well-tolerated through 28 days of treatment, displayed pharmacokinetics (PK) supportive of once-daily dosing, and resulted in mean HBV DNA reductions of 2.9 and 3.3 logs at 28 days for the 200 mg and 400 mg cohorts, respectively.
Cancer
The Press

Sintilimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Meets Overall Survival Primary Endpoint in the Global Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study for the First-Line Treatment of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 ORIENT-15 study met the predefined overall survival primary endpoint. ORIENT-15 is a global randomized, double-blind, multi-center clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil [5-FU]) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
Healthbayer.com

Vericiguat approved in Japan to treat patients with chronic heart failure

Heart failure affects approximately 1.2 million people in Japan. Berlin, Germany, June 23, 2021 – Bayer announced today that the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has approved soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator vericiguat under the brand name Verquvo™. Verquvo (vericiguat) 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg is approved for the treatment of patients with chronic heart failure who are receiving standard treatment for chronic heart failure. The approval is based on the results of the pivotal Phase III VICTORIA trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in March 2020.
Public Health
TheStreet

Senhwa Announces IND Submission To India's CDSCO Of A Phase II Clinical Study For Silmitasertib As A Potential COVID-19 Treatment

TAIPEI and SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senhwa Biosciences, Inc. (TPEx: 6492), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, rare conditions, and novel coronaviruses, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to evaluate its investigational drug, Silmitasertib, for the treatment of COVID-19. The trial is a phase II multi-center, randomized-controlled interventional prospective study. It is designed to assess the safety, clinical benefit, and anti-viral activity of Silmitasertib in up to 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Brii Biosciences And VBI Vaccines Present Positive Data From Completed Phase 1b/2a Study On BRII-179 (VBI-2601) In Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B At The International Liver Congress 2021

Brii Biosciences ("Brii Bio") and VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) - Get Report ("VBI"), today announced final results from a Phase 1b/2a study on BRII-179 (VBI-2601), a novel recombinant, protein-based immunotherapeutic candidate, in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Data from the study, which evaluated the safety, antiviral activity, and immunogenicity of BRII-179 (VBI-2601) alone or admixed with interferon-alpha (IFN-α) as co-adjuvant, demonstrated that the investigational immunotherapeutic induced both B cell (antibody) and T cell responses, and was well-tolerated with no safety signals observed, in non-cirrhotic chronic hepatitis B patients under nucleos(t)ide analog (NUC) therapy. The study was led by Brii Bio in partnership with VBI.
Medical & Biotechdrug-dev.com

Biogen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 3 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Study

Biogen Inc. recently announced the first patient has been dosed in the global clinical study, TOPAZ-1. The Phase 3 study will evaluate the clinical efficacy and assess the safety of BIIB059, a first in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2), as compared to placebo, in participants with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). TOPAZ-1 is expected to be conducted at approximately 135 sites worldwide and aims to enroll 540 adults with active SLE.
Canceroutsourcing-pharma.com

Takeda reports promising results for potential lung cancer treatment

The pharmaceutical company reports favorable results in a recent study exploring mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer patients. In findings presented at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Takeda presented results of recent Phase I/II research exploring the viability of using mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Minal Mehta, senior medical director/global clinical lead for mobocertinib with Takeda, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the findings, and what they might mean for NSCLC patients.
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Gilead shares positive findings for potential COVID-19 treatment

The pharma firm reports its Veklury (remdesivir) led to a reduction in mortality rate among hospitalized patients in three analyses of real-world data. Gilead Sciences has announced positive data from a trio of retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Veklury (remdesivir). Presented at the recent online World Microbe Forum event, the findings of the three analyses reportedly indicate patients receiving the treatment experienced significantly lower mortality risk, compared with matched controls.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Genmab Announces that Janssen has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation, Including for the Treatment of Patients with Newly Diagnosed Light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis

Janssen also received approval for DARZALEX® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on the Phase 3 APOLLO (MMY3013) study. Approvals follow positive opinionsby European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in May 2021. Copenhagen, Denmark; June 22,...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

ADC Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Interim Results from Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) Presented at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Phase 2 dosing schedule results in encouraging overall response rate and long-lasting treatment effects in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma. LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and...
HealthStreetInsider.com

Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Published

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100 its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Genmab (GMAB) Announces that Janssen (JNJ) has Received European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX Subcutaneous Formulation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Janssen received European approval for DARZALEXÂ® SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study.
Medical & Biotechdweb.news

Dicerna Initiates Patient Dosing in ESTRELLA Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Belcesiran for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Liver Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced it has initiated patient dosing in the Company’s Phase 2 ESTRELLA trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD). AATLD is a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Announces Janssen Receives EU Marketing Authorizations for DARZALE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson two marketing authorizations for the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEXÂ® SC in the European Union. The first authorization is for the use of DARZALEXÂ® SC in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The approval makes the DARZALEXÂ® SC based regimen the first approved therapy for AL amyloidosis in Europe. The second authorization is for the use of DARZALEXÂ® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmajournal.com

MHRA Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Conduct Phase 2 Efficacy Clinical Study of COVI-DROPS

The UK’s regulatory agency – MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), authorized Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) to commence phase 2 efficacy trial of Covi-drops. Sorrento applied with supporting safety data gathered from a clinical trial conducted in the US to MHRA. No severe side effects. It conducted the...
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

HighTide Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of Topline Results of Phase 2 Study of HTD1801 in PSC Patients at the International Liver Congress 2021

SHENZHEN, China & ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HighTide Therapeutics Inc. ("HighTide"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the topline results of the study of HTD1801 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) will be presented at the International Liver Congress 2021, 23-26 June. This trial was a dose-ranging, double blind, placebo controlled, multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the treatment effects of HTD1801 in 55 adult patients with PSC conducted at 25 clinical sites in the US and Canada.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Bayer Submits Regulatory Applications for Oncology Treatment Investigational Combination of Aliqopa (copanlisib) and rituximab in the U.S. and EU

In the U.S., Bayer has filed for relapsed indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (iNHL) In the EU, Bayer has filed for relapsed marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), a subtype of iNHL, and the filing has been accepted. WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bayer today announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application (sNDA)...