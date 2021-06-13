Janssen Announces Results from Phase 3 MAIA Study Showing Significant Overall Survival Benefits for Treatment with DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Who are Transplant Ineligible
After nearly five years of follow-up, median progression-free survival was not reached, and a significant overall survival benefit was observed; data will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress. Raritan, N.J., June 12, 2021 - The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson...www.firstwordpharma.com