Update on Janssen COVID-19 vaccines made with drug substance from Emergent BioSolutions

firstwordpharma.com
 10 days ago

Further to Health Canada's statement on April 30, 2021, Health Canada has completed its quality review of the shipment of Janssen vaccines that are currently in quarantine. To protect the health and safety of Canadians in response to concerns regarding a drug substance produced at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore Maryland, Health Canada will not be releasing the shipment.

www.firstwordpharma.com
