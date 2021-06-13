Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (DVP)

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 9 days ago

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.americanbankingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Hats#Us Dollars#Dvp#Busd#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Btc#Mkr#Dvpnetio#Cryptocompare#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Aeternity Achieves Market Cap of $31.18 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Havy (HAVY) Reaches Market Cap of $36,300.23

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Havy has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $36,300.23 and $3,728.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00028276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $351.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EFFORCE (WOZX) Market Cap Achieves $50.89 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.60 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockstickerreport.com

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Achieves Market Cap of $20.23 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $187,213.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
TV & VideosWKRB News

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.52 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $514.84 or 0.01571487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $192,060.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Cap of $30.51 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $29.51 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Cap of $47,487.53

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001731 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046644 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00109516 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Valobit (VBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.59 Million

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Valobit coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valobit has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $23,314.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $77.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $77.31 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Market Cap Reaches $12,342.22

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $12,342.22 and $41.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ETHA Lend (ETHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.
Marketscrypto-economy.com

Bitcoin nears $32K after Chinese FUD; MicroStrategy buys dip

Bitcoin [BTC] is to develop a thick skin as Chinese FUD and FOMOs continued to disrupt its market. China’s central issued fresh orders against services involved with cryptocurrency trading and this was enough to take down Bitcoin to lows yet again. This time, the Chinese lawmakers have targeted the over-the-counter...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.28 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Carry has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TrustToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.