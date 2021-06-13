Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.77 Million (DVP)
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.www.americanbankingnews.com