Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

By ABMN Staff
americanbankingnews.com
 10 days ago

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

www.americanbankingnews.com
#Temenos Ag#Banking Software#Short Interest#Core Banking#Barclays#Citigroup#Ubs Group#Temenos Temenos Ag#Temenos Transact#Temenos Payments#Temenos Daily Enter
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,340 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.27 ($117.96).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $67.00

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,172 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 16.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
StocksWKRB News

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 14.1%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.